Bahar’s daughter Shuchona gets the nod to run for Cumilla mayor

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, the daughter of Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, has been nominated as a mayoral candidate for Cumilla City Corporation.
The announcement was made during an emergency extended meeting of the ruling party’s Cumilla metropolitan unit at the city’s Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Thursday night.
In the meeting led by Bahar, the city’s AL president, several leaders withdrew from contesting the election and supported Shuchona, the organising secretary of the metropolitan Awami League.
However, two-time city mayor and expelled BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku and Swechchha Sebak Dal expelled leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser are also contesting the election.
Shuchona expressed her gratitude for the support and emphasised the importance of unity for a successful campaign ahead.
"I am moved. I seek everyone's love and cooperation going forward. Unity in action is key to our victory. Like my father, I aspire to be there for everyone."
She pledged to work together with the city’s residents to build a modern city corporation, saying, "The people of Cumilla have consistently trusted us, and I am confident they will continue to do so."