    বাংলা

    Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading

    Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kilicdaroglu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdogan's two-decade legacy

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 03:53 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 03:53 AM

    Turkey headed for a runoff vote after President Tayyip Erdogan led over his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday's election but fell short of an outright majority to extend his 20-year rule of the NATO-member country.

    Neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu cleared the 50% threshold needed to avoid a second round, to be held on May 28, in an election seen as a verdict on Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian path.

    The presidential vote will decide not only who leads Turkey but also whether it reverts to a more secular, democratic path, how it will handle its severe cost of living crisis, and manage key relations with Russia, the Middle East and the West.

    Kilicdaroglu, who said he would prevail in the runoff, urged his supporters to be patient and accused Erdogan's party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results.

    But Erdogan performed better than pre-election polls had predicted, and he appeared in a confident and combative mood as he addressed his supporters.

    "We are already ahead of our closest rival by 2.6 million votes. We expect this figure to increase with official results," Erdogan said.

    With almost 97% of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan led with 49.39% of votes and Kilicdaroglu had 44.92%, according to state-owned news agency Anadolu. Turkey's High Election Board gave Erdogan 49.49% with 91.93% of ballot boxes counted.

    Thousands of Erdogan voters converged on the party's headquarters in Ankara, blasting party songs from loudspeakers and waving flags. Some danced in the street.

    "We know it is not exactly a celebration yet but we hope we will soon celebrate his victory. Erdogan is the best leader we had for this country and we love him," said Yalcin Yildrim, 39, who owns a textile factory.

    ERDOGAN HAS EDGE

    The results reflected deep polarization in a country at a political crossroads. The vote was set to hand Erdogan's ruling alliance a majority in parliament, giving him a potential edge heading into the runoff.

    Opinion polls before the election had pointed to a very tight race but gave Kilicdaroglu, who heads a six-party alliance, a slight lead. Two polls on Friday showed him above the 50% threshold.

    The country of 85 million people - already struggling with soaring inflation - now faces two weeks of uncertainty that could rattle markets, with analysts expecting gyrations in the local currency and stock market.

    "The next two weeks will probably be the longest two weeks in Turkey's history and a lot will happen. I would expect a significant crash in the Istanbul stock exchange and lots of fluctuations in the currency," said Hakan Akbas, managing director of Strategic Advisory Services, a consultancy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, May 14, 2023. Murat
    Turkey election rivals both claim early lead
    Early results put Erdogan comfortably ahead, but as the count continued his advantage eroded, with a runoff on May 28 beckoning
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Ankara, Turkey, Apr 30, 2023.
    Turkey votes in elections, Erdogan risks defeat
    The vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to unveil the first delivery of natural gas to the national grid from Turkey's discovery in the Black Sea, at the port of Filyos in Zonguldak province, Turkey, Apr 20, 2023.
    Erdogan offers free gas before election
    Limitless natural gas for all household consumption will be free for the next month, Erdogan said
    Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu addresses his supporters during a rally to oppose the conviction and political ban of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec 15, 2022.
    Election will bring a new spring: Turkey's Kilicdaroglu
    Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu has flourished on the campaign trail with polls showing he has a slight lead over Erdogan

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury