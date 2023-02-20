BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital again

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been admitted to hospital four days after he returned home after receiving treatment in Singapore.

Fakhrul suddenly reported feeling unwell at his chamber in the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday. He was then taken to United Hospital. Earlier on Jan 15, he was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, under the care of cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

The 75-year-old politician suffers from diabetes and hypertension. He also caught COVID twice.

Fakhrul was discharged from the hospital after a two-day stay in January and then he flew to Singapore for advanced treatment. He returned home on Feb 16 after receiving treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore.