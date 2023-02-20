BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital again

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been admitted to hospital four days after he returned home after receiving treatment in Singapore.
Fakhrul suddenly reported feeling unwell at his chamber in the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Monday. He was then taken to United Hospital. Earlier on Jan 15, he was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, under the care of cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.
The 75-year-old politician suffers from diabetes and hypertension. He also caught COVID twice.
Fakhrul was discharged from the hospital after a two-day stay in January and then he flew to Singapore for advanced treatment. He returned home on Feb 16 after receiving treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore.
Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP, told bdnews24.com that the doctors need to run a few tests on Fakhrul and keep him under observation. “Hence, the secretary general needs to be admitted to the hospital,” he said.
Currently, the BNP leader is under the care of cardiologist Prof Mominuzzaman.
In 2015, Mirza Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment after a block was found in the internal carotid artery of his neck while he was in jail. He has since been travelling to Singapore every year as no treatment is currently available for the condition in Bangladesh. He could not go for the follow-up last year due to his involvement in political activities.
The BNP leader was recently released from jail on bail following his arrest over a violent clash outside the party's headquarters in Dhaka in December.