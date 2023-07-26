AL, BNP rallies pushed back to Friday after police decline location permits

The BNP and Awami League affiliates have pushed their rallies back to Friday after police refused permission to hold their events at their desired locations.
The BNP said it would hold the rally at Naya Paltan on Friday while the Awami League affiliates changed their location.
Both parties had previously announced rallies on Thursday, but law enforcers declined approvals.
The Awami League affiliates – the Jubo League, the Shechchashebok League, and the Chhatra League – have shifted the time and location of their rally to the old Dhaka Trade Fair grounds on Friday afternoon.
Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hassan Nikhil made the announcement on Wednesday night.
“We had previously received verbal approval to hold the rally at the Baitul Mukarram South Gate and we were planning accordingly. But now we will hold the event at 3 pm on Friday at the old Dhaka Trade Fair venue.”