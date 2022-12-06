All the banks have money, don’t heed rumours: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has once again said a group of people are trying to mislead people on liquidity in the banks, urging people not to believe rumours that the banks do not have money.

“They are spreading rumours that there is no money in the banks and many people are withdrawing funds,” the prime minister said at Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 30th National Council in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday.

“I had earlier said whether they [rumourmongers] have any connection with thieves, who would benefit from the rumours. I don’t know whether some people are doing this so that thieves can steal,” she said.