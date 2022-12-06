    বাংলা

    All the banks have money, don’t heed rumours: Hasina

    The prime minister has repeatedly assured people of the strength of Bangladesh’s banking system

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 05:33 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 05:33 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has once again said a group of people are trying to mislead people on liquidity in the banks, urging people not to believe rumours that the banks do not have money.

    “They are spreading rumours that there is no money in the banks and many people are withdrawing funds,” the prime minister said at Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 30th National Council in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday.

    “I had earlier said whether they [rumourmongers] have any connection with thieves, who would benefit from the rumours. I don’t know whether some people are doing this so that thieves can steal,” she said.

    The ruling Awami League chief had earlier pointed the finger at the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami for spreading rumours about the national economy.

    On Tuesday, she said the banks have no problem. She discussed the issue with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin on Monday and with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday morning.

    “All the banks have money. Please don’t pay heed to rumours,” she said, urging the Chhatra League leaders and activists to fight misinformation campaigns against the government.

    She also urged the students to be frugal in using power, water and fuel amid the global economic crisis over the Russia-Ukraine war.

    “We all must be careful so that the global recession cannot affect Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

    RELATED STORIES
    UK alerts citizens to possible violence in Dhaka during BNP’s Dec 10 rally
    UK warns citizens of BNP’s Dec 10 Dhaka rally
    In an updated travel advisory, the UK says political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies
    File Photo
    BNP denied road next to Ideal School for Dec 10 rally
    Approval will not be given for the use of roads or residential areas for the rally, says DMP Deputy Commissioner Faruk Hossain
    Haji Salim, jailed for corruption, secures bail from top court
    Haji Salim gets bail in graft case
    It clears the way for his release from jail until the disposal of an appeal against his 10-year jail sentence for acquiring wealth beyond his means
    Hasina inaugurates Chhatra League’s 30th national council
    Hasina opens 30th BCL council
    BCL leaders and activists from all over the country have gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan for the programme

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher