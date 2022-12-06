All the banks have money, don’t heed rumours: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has once again said a group of people are trying to mislead people on liquidity in the banks, urging people not to believe rumours that the banks do not have money.
“They are spreading rumours that there is no money in the banks and many people are withdrawing funds,” the prime minister said at Bangladesh Chhatra League’s 30th National Council in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday.
“I had earlier said whether they [rumourmongers] have any connection with thieves, who would benefit from the rumours. I don’t know whether some people are doing this so that thieves can steal,” she said.
The ruling Awami League chief had earlier pointed the finger at the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami for spreading rumours about the national economy.
On Tuesday, she said the banks have no problem. She discussed the issue with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin on Monday and with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday morning.
“All the banks have money. Please don’t pay heed to rumours,” she said, urging the Chhatra League leaders and activists to fight misinformation campaigns against the government.
She also urged the students to be frugal in using power, water and fuel amid the global economic crisis over the Russia-Ukraine war.
“We all must be careful so that the global recession cannot affect Bangladesh,” Hasina said.