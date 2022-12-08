BNP’s Dec 10 rally will be held in Kamalapur stadium or Mirpur Bangla College ground

The police and the BNP have said the party’s rally planned for Saturday will be held at the Kamalapur stadium or the Mirpur Bangla College grounds after a meeting to find an amicable settlement of the dispute over the venue as fears of more violence grew.

A BNP delegation, led by its Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, met Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Thursday, a day after deadly violence outside the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters.

Police had designated Suhrawardy Udyan for the rally while the BNP maintained it would hold the programme in Naya Paltan. Both sides were at loggerheads for days as police said they would not allow any political gathering on the streets.