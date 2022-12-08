    বাংলা

    BNP's Dec 10 rally will be held in Kamalapur stadium or Mirpur Bangla College ground

    A party delegation meets with police to find an amicable settlement of the dispute over the venue as fears of more violence grow

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 04:56 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 04:56 PM

    The police and the BNP have said the party’s rally planned for Saturday will be held at the Kamalapur stadium or the Mirpur Bangla College grounds after a meeting to find an amicable settlement of the dispute over the venue as fears of more violence grew. 

    A BNP delegation, led by its Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, met Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Thursday, a day after deadly violence outside the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters. 

    Police had designated Suhrawardy Udyan for the rally while the BNP maintained it would hold the programme in Naya Paltan. Both sides were at loggerheads for days as police said they would not allow any political gathering on the streets. 

    Clashes erupted on Wednesday when police tried to clear the streets after BNP activists gathered in front of their central offices in Naya Paltan. A BNP supporter died and hundreds of leaders and activists were arrested following the violence.

    Bulu said police and the BNP discussed several potential venues for the programme. 

    “Finally we said we chose Kamalapur stadium for the rally while police proposed the Mirpur Bangla College ground.” 

    He said BNP representatives would visit the sites and inform police about their choice. 

    Harunor Rashid, an additional commissioner at DMP’s Detective Branch, said police would also visit both sites on Friday before making a decision. “We’ve reached a consensus.”
    Facing questions from journalists over the standoff, Bulu said: “Politics is full of stunts. Police won’t let us rally in Naya Paltan and we won’t go to Suhrawardy Udyan.” 

    He said they also discussed the arrests of BNP leaders and activists over the clashes in Naya Paltan. 

    He said DMP chief Faruq had assured them steps would be taken to re-open the party’s office, which was closed after the clashes. Police on Thursday cordoned off the area and limited public movement, calling the area a crime scene.

