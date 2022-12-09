BNP, government hint at consensus on rally venue, but concerns linger after deadly violence

The government had hoped for a settlement of the dispute with the BNP over the venue of its Dhaka rally, but the issue turned violent. Finally, the two sides appear to have reached a consensus over the matter.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday evening had said they would hold the rally in Naya Paltan, defying police and the government who maintained the party would not be allowed to demonstrate by blocking streets.

Hours after Fakhrul’s comments, the opposition party agreed to use an alternative venue. In a meeting with police, a BNP delegation said they wanted to hold the rally in Kamalapur stadium while the law enforcers proposed Mirpur Bangla College ground.

The party and police said both sides would visit the two grounds to make a final decision. “We’ve reached a consensus,” said Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.