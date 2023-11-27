Ten vehicles burnt in 24 hours amid BNP’s nationwide blockade

Arsonists have burnt 10 vehicles in the first 24 hours of the seventh nationwide transport blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, according to the fire service.

The authorities recorded a total of 10 arson attacks on the vehicles until 6 am on Monday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Among the fire incidents, one each occurred in Dhaka, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Khagrachhari, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet, while three buses were set on fire in Natore.