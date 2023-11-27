Ten vehicles burnt in 24 hours amid BNP’s nationwide blockade

Two units from the Siddique Bazar Fire Station were dispatched to douse the fire
Arsonists have burnt 10 vehicles in the first 24 hours of the seventh nationwide transport blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, according to the fire service.
The authorities recorded a total of 10 arson attacks on the vehicles until 6 am on Monday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.
Among the fire incidents, one each occurred in Dhaka, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Khagrachhari, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet, while three buses were set on fire in Natore.
The burnt vehicles included five buses, four trucks and a covered van.
Fifteen units of fire service personnel, including 75 firefighters, tamed the fires.
The fire service reported 218 fire incidents on infrastructure and vehicles from Oct 28 to Nov 27.