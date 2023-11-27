    বাংলা

    Ten vehicles burnt in 24 hours amid BNP’s nationwide blockade

    The acts of arson occurred in Dhaka, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Khagrachhari, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Natore, the fire service said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM

    Arsonists have burnt 10 vehicles in the first 24 hours of the seventh nationwide transport blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, according to the fire service.

    The authorities recorded a total of 10 arson attacks on the vehicles until 6 am on Monday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

    Among the fire incidents, one each occurred in Dhaka, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Khagrachhari, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet, while three buses were set on fire in Natore.

    The burnt vehicles included five buses, four trucks and a covered van.

    Fifteen units of fire service personnel, including 75 firefighters, tamed the fires.

    The fire service reported 218 fire incidents on infrastructure and vehicles from Oct 28 to Nov 27.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus torched near BNP headquarters in Dhaka amid blockade
    Bus set ablaze near BNP headquarters
    Two units from the Siddique Bazar Fire Station were dispatched to douse the fire
    Fire at Upaban Express in Sylhet, police suspect arson
    Fire at Upaban Express in suspected arson  
    The incident occurs amid the BNP’s antigovernment protests before the general election 
    185 vehicles torched across Bangladesh since Oct 28 clashes
    185 vehicles torched since Oct 28
    The vehicles set ablaze in the last 24 days include at least 118 buses
    31 vehicles burnt during 3-day BNP-Jamaat blockade: Fire Service
    31 vehicles burnt during 3-day blockade: Fire Service
    The burnt vehicles include 18 buses, four covered vans, five trucks, one car and three motorcycles

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps