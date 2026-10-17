October 17, 2026

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Six killed in fire at Cox's Bazar resort

Fire Service officials are working to establish whether the victims were local residents or tourists

Six killed in fire at Cox&#039;s Bazar resort

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 10:46 AM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 01:13 PM

Six people have been killed and six others injured in a fire at TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Cox's Bazar.

Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim confirmed the death toll after firefighters fully extinguished the blaze at 11am on Saturday.

The dead have been identified as Ishrat Jahan Maliha, 30, and Milita Mehezabin Alvi, 23, from Banasree in Dhaka; Layla Jahan Nabila, 27, and Nafista Mim, 27, from Khilgaon; and Fariha Kabir, 33, and Faizan Ahmed, 5, from Chuadanga.

The six injured are Shihab Uddin, 31, a doctor at Mugda Medical College Hospital; his wife Nafiza Newaz Khan, 29; Mannan, 34; Meherunnesa, 30; Masud, 30; and Samida, 32.

Sabuktagin Mahmud Sohel, resident medical officer at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said five of the injured had suffered burns to around 5 percent of their bodies.

"The other person was injured in a fall and was discharged after receiving first aid. All five burn patients have been admitted to hospital," he said.

The fire broke out around 6:30am at the resort near Patuartek Beach along Inani Beach's Marine Drive, according to Mohammad Atikur Rahman Majumder, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

The three-storey resort, located about 29km from Kolatoli at the entrance to the beach town, was built of bamboo and wood.

Syed Muhammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of the Cox's Bazar Fire Service, said the entire structure had burnt down.

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