BNP scraps alliances, changes strategy to simultaneous anti-govt movement before election

The BNP has changed its strategy to a simultaneous anti-government movement ahead of the next general election, having failed to unseat the Awami League from power through protests or elections under alliances.

Parties forging coalitions is not a new phenomenon in the recent history of Bangladesh’s politics. Before the joint movement to oust HM Ershad in 1990, three alliances, including the BNP’s seven-party alliance, joined hands to form a greater coalition.

The Awami League also formed coalitions during movements against the BNP government and before elections.

The BNP led its Four-Party Alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami during the 2001-2006 government. It became the 20-Party Alliance in 2012, but stayed away from the 2014 polls and failed in toppling the Awami League government through protests.