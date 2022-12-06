Haji Salim, jailed for corruption, secures bail from top court

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim, who was convicted of corruption, after accepting the Old Dhaka MP's application to challenge his 10-year jail sentence in the case.

The Appellate Division panel headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Tuesday, paving the way for Salim's release from jail. The lawmaker will stay out on bail until the disposal of his appeal, according to his lawyer Saeed Ahmed Raja.

Raja represented Salim in court, while Khurshed Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the prosecuting body, the Anti-Corruption Commission.