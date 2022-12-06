    বাংলা

    Haji Salim, jailed for corruption, secures bail from top court

    It clears the way for his release from jail until the disposal of an appeal against his 10-year jail sentence for acquiring wealth beyond his means

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 06:47 AM

    The Supreme Court has granted bail to Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim, who was convicted of corruption, after accepting the Old Dhaka MP's application to challenge his 10-year jail sentence in the case.

    The Appellate Division panel headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Tuesday, paving the way for Salim's release from jail. The lawmaker will stay out on bail until the disposal of his appeal, according to his lawyer Saeed Ahmed Raja.

    Raja represented Salim in court, while Khurshed Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the prosecuting body, the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    The national anti-graft agency filed the case against Salim during the military-backed caretaker government in 2007 on charges of having assets beyond his means and concealing income information.

    A special court in 2008 sentenced him to 13 years in jail -- 10 years on charges of gaining wealth from unknown sources and three years for hiding the information.

    It also sentenced his wife Gulshan Ara Begum to three years in jail on charges of abetting her husband's crimes.

    After hearing Salim and Gulshan’s pleas against the verdict, the High Court acquitted them of the charges in 2011.

    The ACC then challenged the High Court judgment in the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.

    In 2015, the top court scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered a rehearing of Salim’s appeal.

    After the rehearing, the panel of Justice Md Moinul Haque Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque upheld Salim’s 10-year jail sentence for having wealth beyond means, but acquitted him of the charges of hiding information.

    Later in May 2022, the High Court rejected Haji Salim’s bail plea and ordered him to serve out his prison sentence after he caused a stir by travelling abroad in April.

