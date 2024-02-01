BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail again in case over attack on chief justice’s residence

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been denied bail in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice during a BNP rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury heard Fakhrul’s bail petition on Thursday before scrapping it.

It is the second time the magistrate’s court has scrapped Fakhrul’s bail petition.