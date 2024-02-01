    বাংলা

    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail again in case over attack on chief justice’s residence

    The BNP secretary general is facing several cases over violence surrounding a party rally on Oct 28

    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 01:59 PM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been denied bail in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice during a BNP rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury heard Fakhrul’s bail petition on Thursday before scrapping it.

    It is the second time the magistrate’s court has scrapped Fakhrul’s bail petition.

    “This has paved the way for us to go to higher courts,” said Fakhrul’s lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah.

    “We will now take it to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s court. If the bail is rejected, we will go to the High Court.”

    Fakhrul and several other BNP leaders were arrested after party activists clashed with police in Dhaka’s Paltan on Oct 28 surrounding a rally demanding a nonpartisan caretaker government for the general election.

    Following the clashes, the BNP called a hartal. Early the following morning, Fakhrul was arrested from his Gulshan home. The BNP then staged a series of transport blockades.

    Fakhrul was shown arrested in a case over an attack on the chief justice’s residence on Oct 28.

    A total of 36 cases have been filed over the clashes on Oct 28. Fakhrul was accused in 11 of them.

    On Dec 10, Fakhrul was granted bail in nine of these cases simultaneously. On Jan 17, he also received bail in a case over sabotage at Paltan.

    However, as he has yet to secure bail in the case over the attack on the chief justice’s residence, the BNP leader must remain in jail.

