TIB singing from BNP's pre-election hymn sheet, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has rebuffed TIB’s concerns about the upcoming election, accusing the organisation of echoing the BNP's talking points surrounding the polls.
During a media briefing on Friday, Quader blamed organisations such as Transparency Internation, Bangladesh, or TIB, for creating uncertainty by casting doubt on the integrity of the elections, and likened the civil society group to an "affiliated branch" of the BNP.
In a statement issued on Thursday, TIB expressed disappointment at the prospect of a non-participatory election on Jan 7.
But Quader believes TIB's comments about the election are unfounded, highlighting the fact that 28 registered political parties are in the fray.
"Just because the BNP isn't participating doesn't mean the election won't be participatory. TIB and the BNP are singing from the same hymn sheet."
Quader also respondend to BNP leader Abdul Moin Khan's characterisation of the upcoming election as a "vote-sharing" exercise.
Emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring a free and fair election, he said, "Elections are the lifeblood of a democracy, so we have a responsibility to democratise the electoral process.”