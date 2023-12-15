TIB singing from BNP's pre-election hymn sheet, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has rebuffed TIB’s concerns about the upcoming election, accusing the organisation of echoing the BNP's talking points surrounding the polls.

During a media briefing on Friday, Quader blamed organisations such as Transparency Internation, Bangladesh, or TIB, for creating uncertainty by casting doubt on the integrity of the elections, and likened the civil society group to an "affiliated branch" of the BNP.

In a statement issued on Thursday, TIB expressed disappointment at the prospect of a non-participatory election on Jan 7.