9 aspirants to vie for each seat in Bangladesh polls, independent candidates make up 25% of the field

As many as 2,713 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the 300 parliamentary seats across Bangladesh ahead of the 12th national elections, despite opposition to the electoral process by the BNP and like-minded parties.

Among them, 1,966 are affiliated with 32 registered political parties, while the remaining 747 individuals intend to run as independent candidates.

The Election Commission collected the data in collaboration with election officials nationwide after the nomination paper submission deadline expired on Thursday.

According to the statistics, one-fourth of all candidates intending to contest the polls are independent. An average of nine candidates are set to contest each seat at the elections.