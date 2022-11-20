Chhatra Dal leader shot dead during clashes with police in Brahmanbaria

A local leader of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has died after being shot during clashes with police in Brahmanbaria’s Banchharampur.

Rafiqul Islam Nayan, 22, a vice-president of Sonarampur union council unit of the organisation, died on way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening after being shot in the afternoon, said Shah Aziz Shawon, joint convenor of Banchharampur JCD.

Police denied opening fire on the BNP activists, saying the law enforcers fired warning shots when the protesters tried to snatch away their arms.

“We’re still checking how Nayan was shot,” said Sirajul Islam, an additional superintendent of police.