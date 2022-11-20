    বাংলা

    Chhatra Dal leader shot dead during clashes with police in Brahmanbaria

    Police say they fired warning shots after BNP activists tried to snatch away their arms during the clashes

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 09:11 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 09:11 PM

    A local leader of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has died after being shot during clashes with police in Brahmanbaria’s Banchharampur.

    Rafiqul Islam Nayan, 22, a vice-president of Sonarampur union council unit of the organisation, died on way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening after being shot in the afternoon, said Shah Aziz Shawon, joint convenor of Banchharampur JCD.

    Police denied opening fire on the BNP activists, saying the law enforcers fired warning shots when the protesters tried to snatch away their arms.

    “We’re still checking how Nayan was shot,” said Sirajul Islam, an additional superintendent of police.

    Noor-e-Alam, chief of Banchharampur Police Station, said he and five other policemen were injured in the clashes.

    Ataur Rahman, member secretary of Banchharampur municipality JCD, said the clashes erupted after police stopped a procession of the BNP activists.

    Nayan was shot in the belly when police “fired warning shots”, Ataur said. Nayan was first taken to Banchharampur Upazila Health Complex and then transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

