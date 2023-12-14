    বাংলা

    Jatiya Party’s Chunnu to hold meetings with AL for fair election

    He remarked that both parties are trying to exchange their views on the campaign trail and plan to do so until Jan 7

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 04:55 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 04:55 PM

    Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu says he is looking forward to holding more meetings with the Awami League ahead of the Jan 7 elections.

    He emphasised the need for a fair election during Thursday's press conference at his office in Dhaka's Banani.

    "Although the Jatiya Party and the Awami League are rivals, we still want to have a united front to set a precedent for a fair election," he said.

    Chunnu remarked that both parties are trying to exchange their views on the campaign trail and plan to do so until Jan 7.

    The secretary general hopes to win at least 151 parliamentary seats.

    "We want seats from the people, not from any party."

    Earlier, Raushon Ershad met Sheikh Hasina after falling out of the election race due to a power struggle in the Jatiya Party.

    She brought up complaints regarding the nomination of the Jatiya Party during the meeting.

    When asked to comment on the issue, Chunnu said, "None of the members have conspired to oust any leader of the Jatiya Party. It is better to discuss this with the person who has made this comment."

    'NO ELECTION IS 100 PERCENT FAIR'

    Chunnu also remarked that he does not believe in the concept of a caretaker government.

    "The Election Commission is overseeing the parliamentary polls. Law-enforcement and administration officials are doing their work under the directives of the EC,” he explained.

    He also said a 100 percent fair election has not been held in Bangladesh so far.

    "During 2008 parliamentary polls, the BNP said the election was rigged. There is no evidence of any of the elections being fair since independence."

    The BNP and its affiliated organisations have been staging blockades and hartals throughout the country before the elections.

    Chunnu said the Jatiya Party does not believe in BNP's movement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League to sit with Jatiya Party on Wednesday to finalise shares of seats
    AL to sit with Jatiya Party on shares of seats
    The ruling party has heard the demands of its partners from the 14-Party Alliance
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019
    Jatiya Party to take part in national polls on its own: Chunnu
    Jatiya Party to take part in polls on its own: Chunnu
    The party plans to field candidates in all 300 seats, says its secretary general
    Awami League sticks to old plan for Jatiya Party with no signs of BNP in vote yet
    AL sticks to old plan for Jatiya Party
    The Awami League and the Jatiya Party have contested the last three general election either under the Grand Alliance, or shared seats separately

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury