Jatiya Party’s Chunnu to hold meetings with AL for fair election

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu says he is looking forward to holding more meetings with the Awami League ahead of the Jan 7 elections.
He emphasised the need for a fair election during Thursday's press conference at his office in Dhaka's Banani.
"Although the Jatiya Party and the Awami League are rivals, we still want to have a united front to set a precedent for a fair election," he said.
Chunnu remarked that both parties are trying to exchange their views on the campaign trail and plan to do so until Jan 7.
The secretary general hopes to win at least 151 parliamentary seats.
"We want seats from the people, not from any party."
Earlier, Raushon Ershad met Sheikh Hasina after falling out of the election race due to a power struggle in the Jatiya Party.
She brought up complaints regarding the nomination of the Jatiya Party during the meeting.
When asked to comment on the issue, Chunnu said, "None of the members have conspired to oust any leader of the Jatiya Party. It is better to discuss this with the person who has made this comment."
'NO ELECTION IS 100 PERCENT FAIR'
Chunnu also remarked that he does not believe in the concept of a caretaker government.
"The Election Commission is overseeing the parliamentary polls. Law-enforcement and administration officials are doing their work under the directives of the EC,” he explained.
He also said a 100 percent fair election has not been held in Bangladesh so far.
"During 2008 parliamentary polls, the BNP said the election was rigged. There is no evidence of any of the elections being fair since independence."
The BNP and its affiliated organisations have been staging blockades and hartals throughout the country before the elections.
Chunnu said the Jatiya Party does not believe in BNP's movement.