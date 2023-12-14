Jatiya Party’s Chunnu to hold meetings with AL for fair election

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu says he is looking forward to holding more meetings with the Awami League ahead of the Jan 7 elections.

He emphasised the need for a fair election during Thursday's press conference at his office in Dhaka's Banani.

"Although the Jatiya Party and the Awami League are rivals, we still want to have a united front to set a precedent for a fair election," he said.

Chunnu remarked that both parties are trying to exchange their views on the campaign trail and plan to do so until Jan 7.

The secretary general hopes to win at least 151 parliamentary seats.

"We want seats from the people, not from any party."