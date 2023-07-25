BNP plans to resort to violence again, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader claims to have received reports that suggest the BNP are preparing to return to the path of violence.

“They think real power rests with those who wield arms. People should not trust those who come to power using arms," Quader said on Tuesday.

"We are getting reports from the border that they [BNP] are receiving weapons. Chapainawabganj is the base for their arms supply. They are stockpiling firearms.”

But Quader did not reveal the source of the reports.