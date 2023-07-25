BNP plans to resort to violence again, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader claims to have received reports that suggest the BNP are preparing to return to the path of violence.
“They think real power rests with those who wield arms. People should not trust those who come to power using arms," Quader said on Tuesday.
"We are getting reports from the border that they [BNP] are receiving weapons. Chapainawabganj is the base for their arms supply. They are stockpiling firearms.”
But Quader did not reveal the source of the reports.
The Awami League general secretary's remarks came amid the BNP's 'one-point' campaign to press for the installation of a non-partisan government ahead of the general election.
Meanwhile, BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused the Awami League of trying to spark a conflict after the ruling party's affiliates announced a gathering on the same day as the opposition party's rally in Dhaka.
Although the BNP wants a neutral government at the helm during the elections, the Awami League has emphatically dismissed the notion so far. As a result, tensions have started to rise in the months leading up to the 12th national election.
On the BNP's threats to snub the general vote unless the government steps down, Quader said, "How can we convince foreigners that the BNP is a party that needs to be guaranteed victory before it takes part in the elections?"
"Without this guarantee, they will never have confidence in the ongoing electoral system.”