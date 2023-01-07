    বাংলা

    No faith in PM’s assurances of a fair election: BNP leader Mosharraf

    Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain responds to Hasina’s address to the nation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 01:39 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 01:39 PM

    People do not have faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s assurances that the next general election will be free and fair, according to senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf.

    Mosharraf on Saturday responded to the prime minister’s address delivered to the nation on Friday. He said Hasina retained power through the 2014 vote boycotted by the BNP and then again through the controversial polls in 2018. “Not even the people, let alone us, believe in what she says about elections now.”

    The BNP leader said it is an “internationally recognised fact that overnight vote robbery took place in 2018”. “Even the Japanese ambassador referred to this.”

    In her address to the nation on Friday to mark the completion of the current Awami League government’s fourth year, Hasina said the Awami League expects a free and fair election full of competition and it will provide the EC with all assistance necessary for fair and peaceful polls.

    “The Awami League is the people’s party. It believes in peace and the power of the people. The Awami League will continue fulfilling its duty to build the country. We will join the general public if we lose the election. We will continue to work for the people no matter where we are,” Hasina said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina alerts citizens to ‘conspiracy to usurp power’ before election
    Hasina sees ‘conspiracy to usurp power’
    In an address to the nation, the prime minister urges citizens not to heed ‘disinformation spread by anti-liberation forces’
    Hasina addresses nation as AL govt completes fourth year of the current tenure
    Hasina addresses nation on govt anniversary
    Sheikh Hasina is serving as prime minister for the third consecutive term, having formed the current government in January 2019
    Several hurt after stage collapses at Chhatra League anniversary event
    Stage collapses at Chhatra League event
    Awami League leader Obaidul Quader was delivering his address when the stage caved in under the weight of the crowd
    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pleads his case one-on-one with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) after losing a 7th consecutive round of voting for Speaker of the House on the third day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 5, 2023.
    McCarthy loses 7th House vote for speaker
    He tried to persuade hardline Republican colleagues to back his candidacy, raising questions about their party's ability to wield power

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher