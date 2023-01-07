No faith in PM’s assurances of a fair election: BNP leader Mosharraf

People do not have faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s assurances that the next general election will be free and fair, according to senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf.

Mosharraf on Saturday responded to the prime minister’s address delivered to the nation on Friday. He said Hasina retained power through the 2014 vote boycotted by the BNP and then again through the controversial polls in 2018. “Not even the people, let alone us, believe in what she says about elections now.”

The BNP leader said it is an “internationally recognised fact that overnight vote robbery took place in 2018”. “Even the Japanese ambassador referred to this.”