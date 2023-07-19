BNP begins second march across Dhaka under anti-government campaign

The BNP has launched a citywide march for a second day as part of its 'one-point' movement to oust the Awami League government.

Party leaders and activists began the road march from Dhaka's Abdullahpur on Wednesday. The march will end in Jatrabari later in the day.

In a rally prior to the march, senior party leader Mirza Abbas warned that any “hostile action from the ruling Awami League would be met with a fitting response”.