BNP begins second march across Dhaka under anti-government campaign

The BNP has launched a citywide march for a second day as part of its 'one-point' movement to oust the Awami League government.
Party leaders and activists began the road march from Dhaka's Abdullahpur on Wednesday. The march will end in Jatrabari later in the day.
In a rally prior to the march, senior party leader Mirza Abbas warned that any “hostile action from the ruling Awami League would be met with a fitting response”.
An attack on BNP loyalists outside Mirpur's Government Bangla College marked a flashpoint on the first day of the campaign. Chaos ensued after stones and brickbats were hurled at the marching activists, leaving a few of them injured.
"We are organising marches and rallies to uphold our democratic rights. You [the Awami League] resort to throwing bricks and stones at us and expect us to give up? That will not happen," said Abbas.
The BNP is fighting to reclaim the people's right to vote, according to Abbas. "We have endured [the government's] oppression for the last 15 years. We will not tolerate it anymore.”