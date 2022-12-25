Hasina brings no major changes to Awami League leadership before general election

With the next national election seen as a crucial test of the Awami League’s popularity, its President Sheikh Hasina has preferred to keep faith in the tried and tested leaders on the previous committees instead of a major shake-up at the ruling party’s 22nd National Council.
Hasina, who was re-elected as the party chief for the 10th time, inaugurated the council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, intending to chart the party's course forward and steer it into its 75th founding anniversary in 2024.
A total of 7,500 party councillors from across the country gathered for the main session to elect the party’s new leadership.
With a slogan to establish a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh, as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under Hasina’s leadership, the council ahead of the parliamentary election is significant as the Awami League scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges by strengthening itself and garnering more popular support.
The Awami League now aims to win the election expected in January 2024 and oversee the transition of the country from a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ to a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Hasina, who has been leading the party for over four decades.
This was the third council since the party came into power in 2009, with the last one in 2019 after winning the parliamentary polls for the third consecutive term.
OBAIDUL QUADER, A POLL-TIME CONSIGLIERE
Obaidul Quader, who has been in the party’s second-in-command position since 2016, retained his role as general secretary for a third time. Most of the joint general secretaries and secretaries also kept their posts, except for some promotions and reshuffles.
After Hasina praised Quader immensely in a recent programme, his re-election was all but certain, but the general public, along with Awami League activists, eagerly watched the council to see if Quader continues to hold the general secretary’s office or is replaced by someone else.
Although Quader had already hinted that the chances of a major shake-up in the committee structure were quite slim, some of the grassroots members bdnews24.com interviewed at the council expected some changes.
“I was hoping that the Awami League will promote some of party leaders who were involved in the 80s and 90s student and youth politics at the national level so that the new committee becomes a mix of grandees and fresh faces,” said Sahfiqul Alam Babul Khan, a new party member himself.
The 72-year-old freedom fighter from Kishoreganj, Azizul Haque agreed with his junior colleague.
“The beauty of politics lies in the inclusion of stalwarts and newcomers on the same platform. Bangabandhu was a protégé of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and [Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy], but they did politics in coordination for national interest,” he said.
Bangabandhu and Zillur Rahman held the general secretary’s post for the highest four terms. Tajuddin Ahmad was elected general secretary three times. Now Quader has scored a hat-trick of becoming general secretary.
Active in the Awami League’s politics since the 1960s when he was a student, Quaker broke into the central committee as the culture and education secretary while serving as state minister for youth, sport and culture in 2000. Before becoming a Presidium member in 2009, he worked as a joint general secretary.
Some of the senior leaders said that the top echelons of the party wanted to circle the wagons and put strong leaders at the crucial positions to counter the challenges posed by the opposition parties with a general election in sight in about a year’s time.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a member of the party’s top policymaking body, is one of the leaders who hold such views.
“Local and international conspiracies are hatched whenever the election approaches. The BNP will also try to heat up the political field. If the party [Awami League] is strong, it’ll be easy to tackle any conspiracies or movements,”
NO NEW FACES IN THE EXECUTIVE BODY
Hasina named 48 members of the 81-strong central working committee with no new inclusions, except for some reshuffling and promotion.
Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, part of the previous committee, has been promoted to a member of the presidium, the 73-year-old party’s top policymaking body, while incumbent Presidium members Nurul Islam Nahid, Ramesh Chandra Sen and Abdul Mannan Khan have been moved to the advisory council.
The other leaders who retained their positions in the Presidium are Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattacharjee, Abdur Razzaque, Lt Col (retd) Md Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Qamrul Islam and Simeen Hussain Rimi.
All the incumbent joint general secretaries -- Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni -- retained their positions.
Almost all the secretaries in the previous executive committee kept their roles, except for Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Harunur Rashid and Habibur Rahman Siraj.
While Harunur and Habibur had been moved to the advisory council, Sakhawat failed to hold down any position in the new committee.