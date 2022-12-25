Hasina brings no major changes to Awami League leadership before general election

OBAIDUL QUADER, A POLL-TIME CONSIGLIERE

Obaidul Quader, who has been in the party’s second-in-command position since 2016, retained his role as general secretary for a third time. Most of the joint general secretaries and secretaries also kept their posts, except for some promotions and reshuffles.

After Hasina praised Quader immensely in a recent programme, his re-election was all but certain, but the general public, along with Awami League activists, eagerly watched the council to see if Quader continues to hold the general secretary’s office or is replaced by someone else.

Although Quader had already hinted that the chances of a major shake-up in the committee structure were quite slim, some of the grassroots members bdnews24.com interviewed at the council expected some changes.

“I was hoping that the Awami League will promote some of party leaders who were involved in the 80s and 90s student and youth politics at the national level so that the new committee becomes a mix of grandees and fresh faces,” said Sahfiqul Alam Babul Khan, a new party member himself.

The 72-year-old freedom fighter from Kishoreganj, Azizul Haque agreed with his junior colleague.

“The beauty of politics lies in the inclusion of stalwarts and newcomers on the same platform. Bangabandhu was a protégé of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq and [Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy], but they did politics in coordination for national interest,” he said.

Bangabandhu and Zillur Rahman held the general secretary’s post for the highest four terms. Tajuddin Ahmad was elected general secretary three times. Now Quader has scored a hat-trick of becoming general secretary.

Active in the Awami League’s politics since the 1960s when he was a student, Quaker broke into the central committee as the culture and education secretary while serving as state minister for youth, sport and culture in 2000. Before becoming a Presidium member in 2009, he worked as a joint general secretary.

Some of the senior leaders said that the top echelons of the party wanted to circle the wagons and put strong leaders at the crucial positions to counter the challenges posed by the opposition parties with a general election in sight in about a year’s time.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a member of the party’s top policymaking body, is one of the leaders who hold such views.

“Local and international conspiracies are hatched whenever the election approaches. The BNP will also try to heat up the political field. If the party [Awami League] is strong, it’ll be easy to tackle any conspiracies or movements,”