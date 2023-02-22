Chattogram-8, vacated after MP Moslem Uddin’s death, will hold bypoll on Apr 27

The Election Commission has set Apr 27 for the bypoll for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat, the Boalkhali-Chandgaon constituency, which fell vacant after the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.

On Wednesday, the EC finalised the schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the details with the media.

Those intending to run must submit their nomination documents by Mar 27. The EC will scrutinise the papers on Mar 29. The last date to withdraw nominations is Apr 5. Symbols will be allocated on Apr 6. The election will be held on Apr 27.

The voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm using the electronic voting machines without a break. No CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the poll, said the EC secretary.