Chattogram-8, vacated after MP Moslem Uddin’s death, will hold bypoll on Apr 27

The Election Commission has set Apr 27 for the bypoll for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat, the Boalkhali-Chandgaon constituency, which fell vacant after the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.
On Wednesday, the EC finalised the schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the details with the media.
Those intending to run must submit their nomination documents by Mar 27. The EC will scrutinise the papers on Mar 29. The last date to withdraw nominations is Apr 5. Symbols will be allocated on Apr 6. The election will be held on Apr 27.
The voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm using the electronic voting machines without a break. No CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the poll, said the EC secretary.
A Chattogram regional election officer will work as the returning officer for the poll, he said.
Member of Parliament from Chattogram-8 constituency and Chattogram South District Awami League President Moslem Uddin Ahmed died on Feb 5. The Parliament Secretariat announced his seat vacant as per the rules.
Earlier, the same Chattogram constituency went for a bypoll during the term of the current parliament.
In 2018, Moinuddin Khan Badal, a leftist leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JSD, won the seat. He died on Nov 7, 2019, and an election was scheduled.
MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed bagged the seat in the bypoll on Jan 13, 2020 and took his seat in parliament. Following his death, another bypoll is scheduled with a year left of the current parliament's term.