Guatemala election heads for run-off, leftists in lead amid voter anger

Guatemalans voted for a new president on Sunday in an election headed for an August run-off, with early results putting the centre-left in the lead but also appearing to show widespread voter frustration over the exclusion of an early favourite.

The contest, dominated by international concern over corruption, will have to be settled in a second round of voting with the leading candidate with former first lady Sandra Torres on track to fall well short of the 50% plus one vote needed for outright victory.

Torres is up against more than 20 candidates, including Edmond Mulet, a career diplomat, and Zury Rios, daughter of the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt.

With 40% of votes counted, Torres' centre-left National Unity of Hope (UNE) had 15% of the vote, with Semilla, another left-of-centre party, on 12.2%, preliminary results showed.