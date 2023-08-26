Gabon to vote as president Bongo seeks to extend 56-year family dynasty

Gabonese voters head to the polls on Saturday for presidential, legislative, and local elections that the opposition hopes will foil President Ali Bongo's bid for a third term and end his family's 56-year grip on power.

Voting kicks off across the Central African country at 0700 GMT with 19 candidates on the presidential ballot, although six of the main opposition parties have backed a joint nominee in an effort to narrow the race to unseat Bongo.

The vote is a much-anticipated test of support for Bongo. Detractors say he has done too little to funnel Gabon's oil wealth towards the third of its 2.3 million population living in poverty and question his fitness to govern after a stroke in 2018.