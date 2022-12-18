Overthrowing the Awami League government is ‘not so easy’, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League successfully brought down those who made the people of Bangladesh suffer, but overthrowing the party from power is no easy task.
The prime minister scorned the BNP for organising anti-government protests in December instead of celebrating Bangladesh’s victory against Pakistan in the Liberation War in this month in 1971.
The ruling party chief said the Awami League brought down Ayub Khan during the Pakistani rule and defeated Yahya Khan in the war, but General Ziaur Rahman, the first military ruler of independent Bangladesh and the founder of the BNP, was killed in a coup.
Zia still faced protests wherever he went, Hasina said, speaking at the Awami League’s Victory Day discussion at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Sunday.
“We also overthrew HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia, who held a farcical election in 1996. She did the same in 2006 seeking to add 12.3 million fake voters but the election was cancelled.”
“The Awami League can do it [oust a government]. But [it is not an easy task] when the Awami League is in power. Yes, they [BNP] can still conspire against the government.”
Hasina called on the supporters and leaders of her party to remain vigilant against conspiracies. “The BNP conspired against us in 2001 to hold us back in the election and the people of the country suffered for that. Everyone must keep their eyes open so that the country does not suffer again.”
She reiterated the idea of turning ‘Digital Bangladesh’ into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041. “Every single person in the country will be able to operate a computer then. Our economy, trade and all other sectors will get e-governance, even healthcare and education.”
“We must march ahead with the flag of victory held high to keep the murderers and war criminals from harming the country again.”