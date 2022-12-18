    বাংলা

    Overthrowing the Awami League government is ‘not so easy’, says Hasina

    The prime minister scorns the BNP for organising anti-government protests in December, the month of victory in the Liberation War

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 01:25 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League successfully brought down those who made the people of Bangladesh suffer, but overthrowing the party from power is no easy task. 

    The prime minister scorned the BNP for organising anti-government protests in December instead of celebrating Bangladesh’s victory against Pakistan in the Liberation War in this month in 1971. 

    The ruling party chief said the Awami League brought down Ayub Khan during the Pakistani rule and defeated Yahya Khan in the war, but General Ziaur Rahman, the first military ruler of independent Bangladesh and the founder of the BNP, was killed in a coup. 

    Zia still faced protests wherever he went, Hasina said, speaking at the Awami League’s Victory Day discussion at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Sunday.

    “We also overthrew HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia, who held a farcical election in 1996. She did the same in 2006 seeking to add 12.3 million fake voters but the election was cancelled.”

    “The Awami League can do it [oust a government]. But [it is not an easy task] when the Awami League is in power. Yes, they [BNP] can still conspire against the government.”

    Hasina called on the supporters and leaders of her party to remain vigilant against conspiracies. “The BNP conspired against us in 2001 to hold us back in the election and the people of the country suffered for that. Everyone must keep their eyes open so that the country does not suffer again.”

    She reiterated the idea of turning ‘Digital Bangladesh’ into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041. “Every single person in the country will be able to operate a computer then. Our economy, trade and all other sectors will get e-governance, even healthcare and education.”

    “We must march ahead with the flag of victory held high to keep the murderers and war criminals from harming the country again.”

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi placed under arrest in another case over Naya Paltan clash
    Naya Paltan clash: Rizvi placed under arrest in another case
    He is currently in jail in connection with separate cases filed by the police over the violent clashes on Dec 7
    Henry Kissinger, chairman of Kissinger Associates, speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Jan 24, 2013.
    It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine: Kissinger
    The 99-year-old veteran diplomat warned that desires to render Russia 'impotent', or even seek the dissolution of Russia, could unleash chaos. Neither Ukraine nor any Western state has advocated eithe ...
    Bangladesh to hold 5 parliamentary bypolls on Feb 1
    5 parliamentary bypolls on Feb 1
    The EC announced the date for the Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, and Brahmanbaria-2 polls on Sunday
    Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures as he addresses members of the media, after Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disqualify him from parliament for not declaring assets, outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 15, 2017.
    Imran Khan’s party to dissolve local assemblies
    The former Pakistani prime minister tries to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher