Overthrowing the Awami League government is ‘not so easy’, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League successfully brought down those who made the people of Bangladesh suffer, but overthrowing the party from power is no easy task.

The prime minister scorned the BNP for organising anti-government protests in December instead of celebrating Bangladesh’s victory against Pakistan in the Liberation War in this month in 1971.

The ruling party chief said the Awami League brought down Ayub Khan during the Pakistani rule and defeated Yahya Khan in the war, but General Ziaur Rahman, the first military ruler of independent Bangladesh and the founder of the BNP, was killed in a coup.

Zia still faced protests wherever he went, Hasina said, speaking at the Awami League’s Victory Day discussion at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Sunday.