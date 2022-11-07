    বাংলা

    Sylhet BNP leader Kamal knifed to death, Chhatra Dal activist detained

    Witnesses said the attackers stopped Kamal’s car and stabbed him

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 06:06 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 06:06 PM

    AFM Kamal, former health secretary of the BNP’s Sylhet district unit, has been stabbed to death in the city. 

    Police detained a member of the party’s student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal for questioning after the incident at Barabazar in Amborkhana on Sunday evening. 

    Kamal, 45, was a former general secretary of Sylhet Law College students’ union. He resided in the Subidbazar area. 

    Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir, chief of Airport Police Station, said the killers came and fled by two motorcycles after stabbing Kamal.

    Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in a “critical condition”, Zakir said. 

    “We’ve conducted an operation and detained a Chhatra Dal worker named Raju. He is being interrogated.” 

    Details about the incident will be revealed later, the police officer said. 

    Witnesses said the attackers stopped Kamal’s car and stabbed him. 

    Azbahar Ali Sheikh, a deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said police collected CCTV camera footage to identify the killers. “We’re trying to catch them.”

