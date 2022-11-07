Sylhet BNP leader Kamal knifed to death, Chhatra Dal activist detained

AFM Kamal, former health secretary of the BNP’s Sylhet district unit, has been stabbed to death in the city.

Police detained a member of the party’s student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal for questioning after the incident at Barabazar in Amborkhana on Sunday evening.

Kamal, 45, was a former general secretary of Sylhet Law College students’ union. He resided in the Subidbazar area.

Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir, chief of Airport Police Station, said the killers came and fled by two motorcycles after stabbing Kamal.