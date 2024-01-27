BNP calls nationwide black flag marches as parliament set for opening session

The BNP has called black flag marches for Tuesday across Bangladesh to demand the termination of the 12th parliament, which is set to convene for its opening session on that day.
The party also demands the cancellation of the recent general election it boycotted, and fresh polls under a non-partisan caretaker administration.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the party’s National Standing Committee, announced the fresh protests at a rally outside its headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan before a black flag march on Saturday.
He described the parliament as “illegal” and urged leaders and activists of all the units to bring supporters to the anti-government marches
Thousands of BNP workers joined the demonstration demanding the resignation of the newly formed government and protesting against price rises.
They held protest marches in the districts on Friday.