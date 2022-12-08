Awami League is vigilant against BNP's 'murderous' plans: Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader says the ruling party is alert to the BNP's plan to create turmoil in the run-up to their 'grand rally' in Dhaka on Dec 10.
"We won't allow them [the BNP] to hold any rally on the streets," Quader said on Thursday, a day after violent clashes in Naya Paltan led to the death of a BNP activist and left several others injured.
Accusing the BNP of promoting 'unrest' and 'disorder', the Awami League general secretary added, “They’re instigating people to engage in clashes as their grand rally is on the horizon. They already implemented their plan to kill people by mobilising communal forces and militants.”
Quader said the government will bar the BNP from holding street rallies as it causes suffering to the people. “We won’t do it either. We’ll hold rallies organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League at the Mahanagar Natyamancha. We won’t create any public inconvenience. They came up with the idea of holding a rally on the streets only to vandalise and torch [public property]. But we sussed out their intentions.”
The road transport and bridges minister ordered all local Awami League leaders and activists to remain vigilant without resorting to violence. “We won’t attack them, but we will react appropriately if they attack us.”
"We can’t yield to communal forces in the month the that the country achieved victory [over the invading Pakistani forces]. We’ll handle any situation calmly.”