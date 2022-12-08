    বাংলা

    Awami League is vigilant against BNP's 'murderous' plans: Quader

    The BNP is promoting unrest and disorder by instigating people to engage in violence ahead of their grand rally, the Awami League leader says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM

    Awami League leader Obaidul Quader says the ruling party is alert to the BNP's plan to create turmoil in the run-up to their 'grand rally' in Dhaka on Dec 10.

    "We won't allow them [the BNP] to hold any rally on the streets," Quader said on Thursday, a day after violent clashes in Naya Paltan led to the death of a BNP activist and left several others injured.

    Accusing the BNP of promoting 'unrest' and 'disorder', the Awami League general secretary added, “They’re instigating people to engage in clashes as their grand rally is on the horizon. They already implemented their plan to kill people by mobilising communal forces and militants.”

    Quader said the government will bar the BNP from holding street rallies as it causes suffering to the people. “We won’t do it either. We’ll hold rallies organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League at the Mahanagar Natyamancha. We won’t create any public inconvenience. They came up with the idea of holding a rally on the streets only to vandalise and torch [public property]. But we sussed out their intentions.”

    The road transport and bridges minister ordered all local Awami League leaders and activists to remain vigilant without resorting to violence. “We won’t attack them, but we will react appropriately if they attack us.”

    "We can’t yield to communal forces in the month the that the country achieved victory [over the invading Pakistani forces]. We’ll handle any situation calmly.”

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul barred from party office in Naya Paltan
    Mirza Fakhrul denied entry to BNP headquarters
    Police say the premises is a 'crime scene' and no one will be allowed access until their work is done
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Barricades have been placed in front of the party’s central offices and armoured vehicles and prison vans are on standby
    Md Millat Hossain
    Jubo Dal leader’s father allegedly killed in Wari
    Police cast doubt on the claim, saying the man may have died from a head injury after suffering a stroke during an altercation
    Deadly Naya Paltan clashes with police mark run-up to BNP’s Dec 10 Dhaka rally
    Deadly clashes mark run-up to BNP’s Dec 10 rally
    The BNP accuse police of attacking a peaceful gathering as the law enforcers allege the party tried to stage a blockade

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher