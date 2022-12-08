Awami League is vigilant against BNP's 'murderous' plans: Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader says the ruling party is alert to the BNP's plan to create turmoil in the run-up to their 'grand rally' in Dhaka on Dec 10.

"We won't allow them [the BNP] to hold any rally on the streets," Quader said on Thursday, a day after violent clashes in Naya Paltan led to the death of a BNP activist and left several others injured.