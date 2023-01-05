Presidential election will be held at stipulated time after Hamid’s second term: law minister

Parliament will elect a new head of state after the end of President Md Abdul Hamid’s second term, and the election will be held on schedule, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

Hamid runs his second term on Apr 23 and he cannot be re-elected in line with the constitution.

The law minister faced questions from journalists over the issue after a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

“As he [Hamid] has been president for two terms, he cannot retain the post in line with the constitution. So, we’ll have a new president,” Anisul said.