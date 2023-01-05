    বাংলা

    Presidential election will be held at stipulated time after Hamid’s second term: law minister

    Md Abdul Hamid’s second term is ending in April and he cannot be re-elected in line with the constitution

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 06:48 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 06:48 PM

    Parliament will elect a new head of state after the end of President Md Abdul Hamid’s second term, and the election will be held on schedule, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

    Hamid runs his second term on Apr 23 and he cannot be re-elected in line with the constitution.

    The law minister faced questions from journalists over the issue after a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

    “As he [Hamid] has been president for two terms, he cannot retain the post in line with the constitution. So, we’ll have a new president,” Anisul said.

    With the Awami League having an absolute majority in parliament, it is almost certain that its candidate will serve as the head of state.

    Anisul ruled out the possibility of amending the constitution now to keep Hamid at the Bangabhaban for a third term. “The government doesn’t have plans to change the constitution for now. The vote to fill up the post of the honourable president will be held at the stipulated time.”

    MPs voted to elect a president only once in 1991, when parliamentary democracy was reinstated. Since then, the president has been elected unopposed.

    On Apr 24, 2013, Hamid was sworn in as the 20th president of Bangladesh. Since independence, 16 people have headed the state for 19 terms. Hamid is the 17th person to serve as president.

    He, however, is the only one who was re-elected through the vote in February 2018.

