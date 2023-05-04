Khaleda Zia to return home from hospital

Five days after she was admitted to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital for close monitoring, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return to her home in Gulshan on Friday afternoon.

The BNP chief will return home at 3 pm, under the advice of the medical board, said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

“The board has scrutinised her test results and decided to continue her treatment at home.”

Sharmila Rahman Shithi, the wife of Khaleda’s deceased son Arafat Rahman, is currently with the former prime minister at the hospital.

The BNP chief was taken to Evercare on Apr 29 for medical tests and was later admitted. A medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder oversaw her treatment.

“She was ill and was showing some symptoms, so she was admitted,” said AZM Zahid Hossain. “After her treatment, she responded fairly well to the treatment, which was done under close observation by the doctor.