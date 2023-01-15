    বাংলা

    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital for check-up

    He was taken to Evercare Hospital at the advice of doctors after he reported feeling sick

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been taken to a hospital in Dhaka for a medical check-up.

    He was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on the advice of his doctors on Sunday after he reported feeling sick, according to Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP.

    "Doctors will run a few tests on him. But he is healthy now," said Zahid.

    In 2015, Mirza Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment after a block was found in the internal carotid artery of his neck while he was in jail. He has since been travelling to Singapore every year as no treatment is currently available for the condition in Bangladesh.

    The BNP leader was recently released from jail on bail following his arrest over a violent clash outside the party headquarters in Dhaka last month.

