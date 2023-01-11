None in Bangladesh can overthrow Awami League government: Hasina

Amid anti-government protests by the BNP, Sheikh Hasina has said no power is strong enough to bring down her Awami League administration.
The prime minister made the remarks in an attempt to allay the fears of Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam that the BNP’s movement may lead to a situation that allowed the military-backed caretaker government to take over in 2007.
After the military threw its support behind the caretaker government on Jan 11, 2007, Fakhruddin Ahmed was made the chief advisor – the head of the caretaker government – the following day. In Bangladesh’s politics, this episode is known as 1/11.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Fakhrul Imam referred to the BNP’s protests and asked if Hasina thinks a political consensus is necessary to avoid the recurrence of an episode like 1/11.
Hasina said 1/11 took place because of the BNP’s “misrule”. “And they [BNP] burnt people alive and felled trees in the name of protests.”
“It is our job to protect the lives and properties of the people when we’re governing. No power has been created in Bangladesh that can topple the Awami League government.”
The ruling party president said military rulers tried to destroy the Awami League before and after independence, but they failed.
“They can never pull it off.”
She said people have put their trust in the Awami League time and again because “they know the Awami League keeps its words.”
Addressing Fakhrul Imam, Hasina said: “So, there is nothing to be afraid of. Don’t panic. We’re here. No worries.”