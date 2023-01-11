None in Bangladesh can overthrow Awami League government: Hasina

Amid anti-government protests by the BNP, Sheikh Hasina has said no power is strong enough to bring down her Awami League administration.

The prime minister made the remarks in an attempt to allay the fears of Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam that the BNP’s movement may lead to a situation that allowed the military-backed caretaker government to take over in 2007.

After the military threw its support behind the caretaker government on Jan 11, 2007, Fakhruddin Ahmed was made the chief advisor – the head of the caretaker government – the following day. In Bangladesh’s politics, this episode is known as 1/11.