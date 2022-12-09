Court sends BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas to jail

A Dhaka court has ordered BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas to jail following their arrests on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim issued the order on Friday after dismissing the politicians' bail plea.
Security at the court premises was heightened ahead of the senior politicians' arrival following 10 hours of police interrogation.
The BNP's secretary general and standing committee member were detained in the early hours of Friday. "The charge against them is that they incited and planned barbaric attacks on police, including the throwing of crude bombs. We received this information after interrogating them,” said Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.
Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers launched a demonstration at the court premises in protest against the arrest of the party leaders, claiming police asked them “move away” from the court grounds.
Senior lawyer Borhan Uddin, the former president of the BNP-aligned lawyers association, said around 20 of them were “peacefully" demonstrating at the court premises before an inspector from Kotwali Police Station asked them to leave, triggering the protest.
The protesting lawyers also demanded the release of the BNP leaders.