    বাংলা

    Court sends BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas to jail

    They were arrested on charges of inciting attacks on the police in the wake of the violent clashes in Naya Paltan

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 11:01 AM

    A Dhaka court has ordered BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas to jail following their arrests on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim issued the order on Friday after dismissing the politicians' bail plea.

    Security at the court premises was heightened ahead of the senior politicians' arrival following 10 hours of police interrogation.

    The BNP's secretary general and standing committee member were detained in the early hours of Friday. "The charge against them is that they incited and planned barbaric attacks on police, including the throwing of crude bombs. We received this information after interrogating them,” said Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.

    Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers launched a demonstration at the court premises in protest against the arrest of the party leaders, claiming police asked them “move away” from the court grounds.

    Senior lawyer Borhan Uddin, the former president of the BNP-aligned lawyers association, said around 20 of them were “peacefully" demonstrating at the court premises before an inspector from Kotwali Police Station asked them to leave, triggering the protest.

    The protesting lawyers also demanded the release of the BNP leaders.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jamaat activists disguised as regular devotees are trying to stir unrest, say police
    Jamaat activists disguised as devotees trying to stir unrest: police
    Many in the Naya Paltan area claimed that police had attempted to block people trying to attend Jummah prayers
    BNP get police clearance to hold Saturday rally at Dhaka's Golapbagh
    BNP rally to be held at Golapbagh
    It ends the lengthy standoff between the party and the government over the venue for its divisional rally
    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (left) and BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas (right)
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas officially arrested over Naya Paltan clashes
    The senior BNP leaders were detained from their homes early on Friday morning and interrogated for 10 hours by law enforcers
    France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media following a conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the energy crisis via video link, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sept 5, 2022.
    Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies
    An increasing number of critics and allies see the French president's thrust on Russia as his major foreign policy mistake

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher