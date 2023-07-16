Bypoll for Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat to be held on Sept 2

The by-election for the Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat, which is currently unrepresented following the death of its previous incumbent, Rebecca Momin, is set to be held on Sep 2.

The Election Commission announced the schedule on Sunday.

Interested candidates have until Jul 24 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officer, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jul 25, and the last day for withdrawal of candidacy is Jul 31.

Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm without a break, using paper ballots.