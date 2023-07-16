Bypoll for Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat to be held on Sept 2

The by-election for the Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat, which is currently unrepresented following the death of its previous incumbent, Rebecca Momin, is set to be held on Sep 2.
The Election Commission announced the schedule on Sunday.
Interested candidates have until Jul 24 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officer, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jul 25, and the last day for withdrawal of candidacy is Jul 31.
Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm without a break, using paper ballots.
Mymensingh's regional election officer has been appointed as the returning officer for the bypoll. CCTV cameras will not be used to monitor the vote.
Rebecca, an Awami League lawmaker representing Netrokona-4 for three straight terms, died in hospital care on Jul 11 at the age of 76.
Constitutional provisions require a bypoll to take place within 90 days of a seat becoming vacant.
The by-election for Dhaka-17, which fell vacant following the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as actor Farooque, will be held on Monday.
The 12th national election is also set to take place either at the end of December or early January.