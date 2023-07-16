    বাংলা

    Bypoll for Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat to be held on Sept 2

    The seat became vacant after the death of its previous incumbent, Rebecca Momin

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 08:07 AM

    The by-election for the Netrokona-4 parliamentary seat, which is currently unrepresented following the death of its previous incumbent, Rebecca Momin, is set to be held on Sep 2.

    The Election Commission announced the schedule on Sunday.

    Interested candidates have until Jul 24 to submit their nomination papers to the returning officer, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jul 25, and the last day for withdrawal of candidacy is Jul 31.

    Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm without a break, using paper ballots.

    Mymensingh's regional election officer has been appointed as the returning officer for the bypoll. CCTV cameras will not be used to monitor the vote.

    Rebecca, an Awami League lawmaker representing Netrokona-4 for three straight terms, died in hospital care on Jul 11 at the age of 76.

    Constitutional provisions require a bypoll to take place within 90 days of a seat becoming vacant.

    The by-election for Dhaka-17, which fell vacant following the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as actor Farooque, will be held on Monday.

    The 12th national election is also set to take place either at the end of December or early January.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sep 23, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball during the first half against Honduras at Hard Rock Stadium.
    Messi completes signing for Inter Miami
    Having the World Cup winner on board promises to be a big boost for football in the US where the sport trails in popularity
    Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies at 76
    Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies
    She had been suffering from a combination of kidney and respiratory complications for a long time
    Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup berth
    Nissanka earns Sri Lanka World Cup berth
    Sri Lanka chose to field first and restricted Zimbabwe to 165 all out in 32.2 overs
    Bypoll for Chattogram-10 to be held on Jul 30
    Chattogram-10 bypoll on Jul 30
    The Election Commission announces the election schedule for the seat, which fell vacant after the death of its previous incumbent Afsarul Ameen

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan