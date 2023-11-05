‘Important week’ ahead for Bangladesh with Awami League, BNP uncompromising before election

Deadly violence in the opposition BNP’s antigovernment protests and firm response by the ruling Awami League last week have jeopardised Bangladesh’s hopes for a smooth, peaceful run-up to the national election.



With the Election Commission set to announce the election schedule soon, this week is being viewed as important as the BNP has declared another blockade after arson attacks on public transport marred the protests last week.





The people of Bangladesh find themselves reeling from memories of a similar months-long blockade that occurred around the 10th parliamentary elections a decade ago.





The situation coincides with the final preparations of students for annual exams, while the closure of businesses, offices and transportation services will mean hard days for the general public amid price rises.





The EC is still hopeful for a political reconciliation, but there are hardly any signs of the major political camps' willingness to make concessions to each other.



The BNP is conducting its movement for an election-time caretaker government as it says polls under the Awami League are never free and fair.



The Awami League has ruled out chances of relinquishing power. The party argues that installing an unelected government will be unconstitutional



These ongoing developments have left people from all walks of life wondering how and when the crisis will come to an end.



The BNP suggests the protest programme will be extended as the movement will continue until the resignation of the government.

Its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said their demand for the government’s resignation has become a public demand.



They were deprived of their rights to vote in the last two elections. Therefore, all democratic powers have gathered this time to prevent another fake election,” he said.

“That’s why people have taken to the streets now and they won't leave until their demand is met. A stringent movement will go on," he said.

The Awami League, however, is not paying much importance to this threat. They believe that the BNP was not successful in their movements from 2013-2015. So, there is no reason to believe that the BNP will be successful this time, ruling party leaders said.



LATEST ROUND OF VIOLENCE



The BNP had announced nonstop antigovernment programmes starting with its Oct 28 rally, but deadly clashes with police marred the protests that day.

As the party declared a general strike the following day, police took a firm stance and started arresting senior and grassroots BNP leaders.



With Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury behind bars, Rizvi has been announcing new programmes via video messages from a secret location.



The same thing happened before the 2018 polls when Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed used to disseminate video messages from an unidentified place. Later he went missing and was found in India.

While the BNP took to the streets, the Awami League did not sit idle. The ruling party’s counter-demonstrations escalated the situation.

In 2011, the caretaker government system for parliamentary elections was abolished through the 15th constitutional amendment after the High Court announced the system unconstitutional. The country resumed the elected government system for polls.

The BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the amendment and called for strikes and blockades boycotting the 10th general election on Jan 5, 2014.

The violence during the BNP-Jamaat protests was more intense at that time. Almost every night the arsonists used to charge petrol bombs to buses full of passengers burning them alive.



Both government and private properties were attacked regularly. Police had reacted as well. The election was held amid raids, arrests, attacks and counter-attacks.

More than 150 nominees were elected uncontested in that election. For the rest of the constituencies, the voting could not be finished on Jan 5 but it never caused trouble to maintain the quorum in parliament.

In 2018, before the 11th national election, the BNP-Jamaat alliance threatened to open a strong movement. But later they formed a new alliance called Jatiya Oikya Front and contested the election.

The BNP rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities, and resumed protests for a caretaker government.



EC PREPARING FOR ELECTION SCHEDULE

It held talks with different political parties on Saturday, but the BNP, with senior leaders behind bars or in hiding, did not join.

The president, as tradition dictates, is expected to be briefed by the commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal during the first week of November. The EC will likely meet President Md Shahabuddin on Nov 9.

”The 90-day countdown to the deadline for the 12th national election has begun. The Election Commission almost completed the preparations and gave necessary directions to those responsible for a free and fair election. Everyone assured us to provide the assistance we need,” said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib.

Though the political quarters are poles apart in their views, Habib is hopeful for a consensus.

“We urge the political parties to come forward and resolve their differences of opinions. Living up to the expectation of our honoured voters is the highest priority of the commission and we pledge to give them a good election by the grace of Allah,” he said.

Article 72 of the constitution stipulates that there should not be a break of more than 60 days between the end of one parliamentary session and the commencement of the next, with the exception of the 90-day period mentioned in Article 123.

The 25th session of the 11th Parliament ended on Nov 2. The term of the current parliament will end on Jan 29, as its first session convened on Jan 30, 2018.

Thus, the election must take place in the period between Nov 1, 2023, and Jan 29, 2024.

The EC repeatedly talked about holding the election in the first quarter of January. Recently, Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader also said the election will be held in the first week of January.