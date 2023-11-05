‘Important week’ ahead for Bangladesh with Awami League, BNP uncompromising before election

Deadly violence in the opposition BNP’s antigovernment protests and firm response by the ruling Awami League last week have jeopardised Bangladesh’s hopes for a smooth, peaceful run-up to the national election.
With the Election Commission set to announce the election schedule soon, this week is being viewed as important as the BNP has declared another blockade after arson attacks on public transport marred the protests last week.
The people of Bangladesh find themselves reeling from memories of a similar months-long blockade that occurred around the 10th parliamentary elections a decade ago.
The situation coincides with the final preparations of students for annual exams, while the closure of businesses, offices and transportation services will mean hard days for the general public amid price rises.
The EC is still hopeful for a political reconciliation, but there are hardly any signs of the major political camps' willingness to make concessions to each other.
The BNP is conducting its movement for an election-time caretaker government as it says polls under the Awami League are never free and fair.
The Awami League has ruled out chances of relinquishing power. The party argues that installing an unelected government will be unconstitutional
These ongoing developments have left people from all walks of life wondering how and when the crisis will come to an end.
The BNP suggests the protest programme will be extended as the movement will continue until the resignation of the government.
Its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said their demand for the government’s resignation has become a public demand.
They were deprived of their rights to vote in the last two elections. Therefore, all democratic powers have gathered this time to prevent another fake election,” he said.
“That’s why people have taken to the streets now and they won't leave until their demand is met. A stringent movement will go on," he said.
The Awami League, however, is not paying much importance to this threat. They believe that the BNP was not successful in their movements from 2013-2015. So, there is no reason to believe that the BNP will be successful this time, ruling party leaders said.
LATEST ROUND OF VIOLENCE
The BNP had announced nonstop antigovernment programmes starting with its Oct 28 rally, but deadly clashes with police marred the protests that day.
As the party declared a general strike the following day, police took a firm stance and started arresting senior and grassroots BNP leaders.
With Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury behind bars, Rizvi has been announcing new programmes via video messages from a secret location.
The same thing happened before the 2018 polls when Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed used to disseminate video messages from an unidentified place. Later he went missing and was found in India.
While the BNP took to the streets, the Awami League did not sit idle. The ruling party’s counter-demonstrations escalated the situation.
In 2011, the caretaker government system for parliamentary elections was abolished through the 15th constitutional amendment after the High Court announced the system unconstitutional. The country resumed the elected government system for polls.
The BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the amendment and called for strikes and blockades boycotting the 10th general election on Jan 5, 2014.
The violence during the BNP-Jamaat protests was more intense at that time. Almost every night the arsonists used to charge petrol bombs to buses full of passengers burning them alive.
Both government and private properties were attacked regularly. Police had reacted as well. The election was held amid raids, arrests, attacks and counter-attacks.
More than 150 nominees were elected uncontested in that election. For the rest of the constituencies, the voting could not be finished on Jan 5 but it never caused trouble to maintain the quorum in parliament.
In 2018, before the 11th national election, the BNP-Jamaat alliance threatened to open a strong movement. But later they formed a new alliance called Jatiya Oikya Front and contested the election.
The BNP rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities, and resumed protests for a caretaker government.
EC PREPARING FOR ELECTION SCHEDULE
It held talks with different political parties on Saturday, but the BNP, with senior leaders behind bars or in hiding, did not join.
The president, as tradition dictates, is expected to be briefed by the commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal during the first week of November. The EC will likely meet President Md Shahabuddin on Nov 9.
”The 90-day countdown to the deadline for the 12th national election has begun. The Election Commission almost completed the preparations and gave necessary directions to those responsible for a free and fair election. Everyone assured us to provide the assistance we need,” said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib.
Though the political quarters are poles apart in their views, Habib is hopeful for a consensus.
“We urge the political parties to come forward and resolve their differences of opinions. Living up to the expectation of our honoured voters is the highest priority of the commission and we pledge to give them a good election by the grace of Allah,” he said.
Article 72 of the constitution stipulates that there should not be a break of more than 60 days between the end of one parliamentary session and the commencement of the next, with the exception of the 90-day period mentioned in Article 123.
The 25th session of the 11th Parliament ended on Nov 2. The term of the current parliament will end on Jan 29, as its first session convened on Jan 30, 2018.
Thus, the election must take place in the period between Nov 1, 2023, and Jan 29, 2024.
The EC repeatedly talked about holding the election in the first quarter of January. Recently, Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader also said the election will be held in the first week of January.
WILL THE ELECTION END THE CONFLICT?
Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon believes an election is the only way out of the situation.
“The political conflict over the election has been ongoing for a long time. I don’t see a way out of this conflicting situation. I see no opportunity where the quarters can reach a settlement through discussions and dialogues,” he said.
‘‘The only way to exit this situation is to hold an election. The conflict will end once the election is held and the good [political] environment will prevail again. Before that, it’s really hard to get over with this conflict.”
Awami League Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah, however, thinks that an unconditional dialogue may resolve the situation.
Although his party chief Sheikh Hasina brushed aside any possibility of holding a dialogue with the BNP, Zafarullah said dialogues could be held if no condition was imposed.
“We always nurture a positive thought and never want a conflict. We urge everyone to take part in the election maintaining peace. Those who are opting for violence now, should come for a dialogue but without imposing any condition,” he said.
The BNP is the only side responsible for violence and conflict, the ruling party leader said.
“You see how the BNP is spreading violence. We’re just trying to keep peace. We’re holding peace rallies. We want to hold a free and fair election participated by all political parties. But they’re [BNP] not listening to it.”
Hasina made it clear in parliament that she was not willing to have a dialogue with the opposition.
BNP UNWILLING TO TALK
Just like Hasina, the BNP has no interest in having a dialogue.
“Why would we go for a dialogue to have an election under this government? The government serves its own interests only. This [talks] cannot be done. In 2018, the Jatiya Oikya Front, including the BNP, contested the election following talks. The people as well as the entire world saw the outcome of those dialogues,” said a BNP standing committee member who went into hiding.
“And elections under this government will never be fair. We had evidence of it in 2014 and 2018. Not only that we’re saying this, all democratic countries across the world said the elections weren’t fair. They spoke about having a free, fair, and participatory election. That’s why we have a one-point demand.”
PEOPLE, THE SUFFERERS
As the two political powers remain adamant about their own demands, the general public are worried about the conflict, violence, and a stagnant economy.
Besides feeling insecure about travelling, people from the lower income groups’ earnings have fallen.
Schools and colleges remain busy with exams at this time of the year. Their plans to hold the exams now face uncertainty.
Teachers and parents are having a big dilemma: whether to make the children travel to their schools, or keep them at home.
“They [politicians] should ensure that people have a normal life. This is the time for final exams, and protest programmes like general strikes and blockades are totally unacceptable. The students are facing a lot of risks,” said Afroz Khanam, a teacher at a kindergarten in Gulbagh.
“The political parties should consider that most of the institutions have final exams at the year’s end,” said Dhaka University student Kaniz Fatema.
“I feel that they shouldn’t call shutdowns and blockades at the end of the year. Instead, they can hold protest rallies and meetings,” she said.
[Writing in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]