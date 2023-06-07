Awami League 'undecided' on pre-election talks with BNP, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says the ruling party has not yet taken any decision on holding discussions with the BNP, which has demanded the resignation of the government ahead of the upcoming general election.
Quader on Wednesday said the Awami League would resolve its issues on its own if necessary.
He pointed out that the BNP was invited to the prime minister's official residence before and had talks with the ruling party twice.
Senior party leader Amir Hossain Amu reignited discussions over cross-party meetings after saying that the Awami League was 'open' to talks with the BNP.
"Sheikh Hasina has said the door to discussions is open. She has said she is ready to hold free and fair elections by whatever means,” he said on Tuesday.
Mentioning that the rival parties might have a discussion supervised by a UN representative as before, Amu said: “We want to hold talks with the BNP and find the sticking points. We want to find the hurdles to holding free and fair elections, and overcome them. This issue can be settled through discussion, nothing else.”
Quader said: "Why would an outside force factor in here? Why would the UN act as a middleman? Bangladesh is yet to face a political hurdle that needs to be taken care of by the UN."
Quader also pointed at the Constitution for a 'democratic' solution.
UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco arrived in Bangladesh before the 2014 polls and held meetings with both the parties.
But, the BNP boycotted the elections that year. The party joined the 2018 elections, but lost, alleging widespread irregularities.