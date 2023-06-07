Awami League 'undecided' on pre-election talks with BNP, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says the ruling party has not yet taken any decision on holding discussions with the BNP, which has demanded the resignation of the government ahead of the upcoming general election.

Quader on Wednesday said the Awami League would resolve its issues on its own if necessary.

He pointed out that the BNP was invited to the prime minister's official residence before and had talks with the ruling party twice.

Senior party leader Amir Hossain Amu reignited discussions over cross-party meetings after saying that the Awami League was 'open' to talks with the BNP.