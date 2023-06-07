    বাংলা

    Awami League 'undecided' on pre-election talks with BNP, says Quader

    Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu had earlier said the ruling party was open to talks with the opposition

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 June 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 10:00 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader says the ruling party has not yet taken any decision on holding discussions with the BNP, which has demanded the resignation of the government ahead of the upcoming general election.

    Quader on Wednesday said the Awami League would resolve its issues on its own if necessary.

    He pointed out that the BNP was invited to the prime minister's official residence before and had talks with the ruling party twice.

    Senior party leader Amir Hossain Amu reignited discussions over cross-party meetings after saying that the Awami League was 'open' to talks with the BNP.

    "Sheikh Hasina has said the door to discussions is open. She has said she is ready to hold free and fair elections by whatever means,” he said on Tuesday.

    Mentioning that the rival parties might have a discussion supervised by a UN representative as before, Amu said: “We want to hold talks with the BNP and find the sticking points. We want to find the hurdles to holding free and fair elections, and overcome them. This issue can be settled through discussion, nothing else.”

    Quader said: "Why would an outside force factor in here? Why would the UN act as a middleman? Bangladesh is yet to face a political hurdle that needs to be taken care of by the UN."

    Quader also pointed at the Constitution for a 'democratic' solution.

    UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco arrived in Bangladesh before the 2014 polls and held meetings with both the parties.

    But, the BNP boycotted the elections that year. The party joined the 2018 elections, but lost, alleging widespread irregularities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Obaidul Quader
    Put ‘on alert’, AL announces demo
    The ruling party and its affiliates will demonstrate across Bangladesh on Monday against a ‘threat to kill Hasina’
    Hasina to visit India in September to join G20 summit: Quader
    Hasina to visit India in September: Quader
    “The BJP has invited a delegation of the Awami League and we hope to visit India in July,” Quader said
    Door to talks with BNP over next election is open: Awami League leader Amu
    Door to talks with BNP is open: Amu
    The veteran politician suggests mediation by the UN to overcome a political standoff
    Hasina says Bangladeshis should not worry about sanctions, visa curbs
    Don’t worry about sanctions, visa curbs: Hasina
    The prime minister vows to build a self-dependent Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps