Demand for non-partisan caretaker govt is still 'alive', says BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says the idea of an impartial government to oversee the general elections is not a ‘dead’ issue, but is ‘still alive’.
Mirza Fakhrul dismissed Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s comments to the effect at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front in Dhaka’s Segun Bagicha on Saturday.
“This government has put Bangladesh in grave danger,” he said. “That is why we have repeatedly said that they should not remain in power. Still, their leader and their ministers insist that a caretaker government is a dead issue.”
“Why should it be a dead issue? It is now the most vital issue. We believe this government should resign immediately. They have stolen so much, gotten so corrupt, and are unable to resolve any problems, so there is no point in them remaining in power. That is why we say that the reins must be handed to a caretaker government, an impartial government, a nonpartisan government.”
The ruling party has systematically destroyed the democratic process, Mirza Fakhrul said.
“This is because they know that they have stolen so much, that if a free and fair election was held, they would never be able to return to power. They wouldn’t ever be able to gain 10 percent of parliamentary seats. But that government remains in power today.”
“We want to state this clearly – Bangladesh has seen two elections, one in 2014 and another in 2018. A return to those conditions is out of the question.”
Mirza Fakhrul said the party had gone to talks with Sheikh Hasina in 2018 because they believed they could organise an impartial election through dialogue and fulfil the will of the people.
But no one believes the assurances given by the law minister in parliament about the Election Commission’s independence, according to the BNP leader.
“This is like the boy who cried wolf.”
“We have already been the victims of fraud twice. The people of this country will not accept such a deception for a third time. Let us be clear – no one will forget your words because you have never kept your promises.”
The BNP is not willing to listen, he said.
“Resign first, take steps to dissolve parliament, and form a caretaker government for the elections. A new Election Commission will oversee the election of a new parliament.”