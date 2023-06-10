Demand for non-partisan caretaker govt is still 'alive', says BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul

“Why should it be a dead issue? It is now the most vital issue. We believe this government should resign immediately. They have stolen so much, gotten so corrupt, and are unable to resolve any problems, so there is no point in them remaining in power. That is why we say that the reins must be handed to a caretaker government, an impartial government, a nonpartisan government.”

The ruling party has systematically destroyed the democratic process, Mirza Fakhrul said.

“This is because they know that they have stolen so much, that if a free and fair election was held, they would never be able to return to power. They wouldn’t ever be able to gain 10 percent of parliamentary seats. But that government remains in power today.”

“We want to state this clearly – Bangladesh has seen two elections, one in 2014 and another in 2018. A return to those conditions is out of the question.”