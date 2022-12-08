Jubo Dal leader claims his father was beaten to death in Wari. Police are doubtful

A Jubo Dal leader has alleged that his father was beaten to death by local Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka's Wari.

Faisal Mahbub Miju, the former convener of the Jubo Dal's Wari unit, claimed his septuagenarian father died from a fatal blow to his head in the early hours of Thursday.

Police, however, cast doubt on the veracity of the complaint, saying the man, identified as Md Millat Hossain, fell after a stroke and hit his head in the process.

Addressing the incident, Miju said he had been away from his home for the past few days as he is actively involved in the BNP.

Around 70 Awami League men came looking for him at his home at 12:30 am on Thursday, according to him. They searched all the rooms, the kitchen, and the toilet, but after failing to find Miju, they tried to abduct his uncle.