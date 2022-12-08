    বাংলা

    Jubo Dal leader claims his father was beaten to death in Wari. Police are doubtful

    Police cast doubt on the claim, saying the man may have died from a head injury after suffering a stroke during an altercation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 05:08 AM

    A Jubo Dal leader has alleged that his father was beaten to death by local Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka's Wari.

    Faisal Mahbub Miju, the former convener of the Jubo Dal's Wari unit, claimed his septuagenarian father died from a fatal blow to his head in the early hours of Thursday.

    Police, however, cast doubt on the veracity of the complaint, saying the man, identified as Md Millat Hossain, fell after a stroke and hit his head in the process.

    Addressing the incident, Miju said he had been away from his home for the past few days as he is actively involved in the BNP.

    Around 70 Awami League men came looking for him at his home at 12:30 am on Thursday, according to him. They searched all the rooms, the kitchen, and the toilet, but after failing to find Miju, they tried to abduct his uncle.

    When Millat tried to intervene, the assailants allegedly struck his head with a heavy object, causing him to fall to the floor.

    He was subsequently taken to the National Hospital before being transferred to the Azgar Ali Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

    But police do not believe that Millat was murdered, according to Kabir Howladar, chief of Wari Police Station.

    While acknowledging that a few visitors were at his home at night, Howladar said Millat was over 70 and had cardiac problems. Millat may have lost his balance after suffering a stroke during the altercation and hit his head on a chair or the wall, according to him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Barricades have been placed in front of the party’s central offices and armoured vehicles and prison vans are on standby
    Deadly Naya Paltan clashes with police mark run-up to BNP’s Dec 10 Dhaka rally
    Deadly clashes mark run-up to BNP’s Dec 10 rally
    The BNP accuse police of attacking a peaceful gathering as the law enforcers allege the party tried to stage a blockade
    Family of Mokbul, who died in police-BNP clashes in Dhaka, stare at a bleak future   
    Mokbul’s family stare at a bleak future
    The artisan of shoes and clothing died in clashes between police and BNP activists in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan
    BNP calls district-level protests for Thursday over deadly Naya Paltan clashes
    BNP calls protests over deadly Naya Paltan clashes
    The party has announced district-level demonstrations against police attack, firing, a raid on its party office and arrests of supporters

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher