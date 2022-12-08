Jubo Dal leader claims his father was beaten to death in Wari. Police are doubtful

A Jubo Dal leader has alleged that his father was beaten to death by local Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka's Wari.
Faisal Mahbub Miju, the former convener of the Jubo Dal's Wari unit, claimed his septuagenarian father died from a fatal blow to his head in the early hours of Thursday.
Police, however, cast doubt on the veracity of the complaint, saying the man, identified as Md Millat Hossain, fell after a stroke and hit his head in the process.
Addressing the incident, Miju said he had been away from his home for the past few days as he is actively involved in the BNP.
Around 70 Awami League men came looking for him at his home at 12:30 am on Thursday, according to him. They searched all the rooms, the kitchen, and the toilet, but after failing to find Miju, they tried to abduct his uncle.
When Millat tried to intervene, the assailants allegedly struck his head with a heavy object, causing him to fall to the floor.
He was subsequently taken to the National Hospital before being transferred to the Azgar Ali Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
But police do not believe that Millat was murdered, according to Kabir Howladar, chief of Wari Police Station.
While acknowledging that a few visitors were at his home at night, Howladar said Millat was over 70 and had cardiac problems. Millat may have lost his balance after suffering a stroke during the altercation and hit his head on a chair or the wall, according to him.