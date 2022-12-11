BNP’s Dhaka rally ends, easing worries of political violence

The BNP’s Dhaka rally has ended without any major incident, capping off days of anxiety over possible widespread violence and daylong suffering of participants and travellers due to a lack of transport.
At the rally, the 10th of its kind in 10 major cities, the resignation of all of seven party MPs from parliament was announced. It also witnessed the unveiling of its 10 demands, including calls for the Sheikh Hasina administration to quit, as the opposition party continues to press ahead with its anti-government movement with the next general election a year away.
Thousands of party loyalists descended upon the Golapbagh ground in Sayedabad for the rally on Saturday after deadly violence and arrests of hundreds of leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in the run-up to the event.
The party kept two chairs at the rally empty, bearing the photos of Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, the acting head. Khaleda is barred from political events as she is out on suspended sentences in corruption cases while Tarique, convicted of corruption and terror-related charges, lives in London.
The rally was held to protest against price rises, deaths of activists during demonstrations, and unconditional release of Khaleda. It was the last of a series of rallies in major cities.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the party's Standing Committee, announced the 10 demands at the rally. “This 10-point charter is for recovering democracy. These are the people’s demands.”
He said the party would take out mass processions across the country on Dec 24 as part of the movement over the demands.
Most of the demands are nothing new. Some of the major demands are: the resignation of the government through the dissolution of parliament, the formation of a new Election Commission and a caretaker government to oversee the next general election in line with the constitutional amendment brought in 1996 and the release of Khaleda.
The BNP wants amendments to the election law to ensure level playing field and cancellation of the electronic voting system and the use of party symbols in local government elections.
It also demands that the authorities withdraw cases against opposition and human rights activists, end their conviction, stop violating freedom of expression, roll back decisions to raise prices, take steps against price manipulators and corrupt people, readjust wages in light of inflation and ensure freedom of judiciary, law-enforcing agencies and the administration.
BNP loyalists from all across Dhaka and its surrounding parts, including Munshiganj, Manikganj, Gazipur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Tangail, Jamalpur and Sherpur have gathered at the Golapbagh field. Many stayed at the venue overnight. bdnews24.com reporters covering the rally spotted a good number of attendees taking up positions on nearby roads as they could not find a spot inside the venue ground.
BNP NO LONGER WANTS TO BE IN THE PARLIAMENT
BNP MPs Md Zahidur Rahman, Md Mosharof Hosen, Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Md Aminul Islam, Md Harunur Rashid, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and Rumeen Farhana sent their resignation letters on acting party chief Tarique's orders, the party revealed in the rally.
The BNP participated in the 2018 national elections under the banner of the Jatiya Oikya Front and won seven parliamentary races, but one of them was vacated as Mirza Fakhrul refused to take his oath of office alleging widespread vote fraud. The party was later allocated a seat from those reserved for women.
"We can no longer be a part of this illegal parliament," Rumeen, the MP from the reserved seats, said at the rally.
Harunur, the MP from Chapainawabganj-3, is currently not in Bangladesh, but he reportedly sent his resignation letter from abroad while the others have already submitted theirs by email.
On their decision to step down from parliament, Rumeen said: “Whenever I stood up to address the assembly, the mic would be turned off. I wasn't allowed to speak. When I wanted to talk about you, the people, I was stopped. So it doesn't make a difference if we're there or not.”
THE HURDLES BNP SUPPORTERS OVERCAME TO JOIN THE RALLY
The ruling party, its associated organisations and the government amped up vigilance to thwart BNP from “carrying out any act of sabotage”, especially after the violence in Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
Police were carrying out random ‘stop and frisk’ on the streets since the incident and set up checkpoints on the highways near every entrance of the city. Significant police presence was observed near Kamalapur and Airport railway stations.
Police patrolled different parts of the ground. Heavy and armoured vehicles, along with prison vans, were deployed to Sayedabad bus terminal.
“Our cars were frequently stopped and searched. We had to constantly account for where we were going, why and so on. Still, we came right to the rally. No one could stop us.” said Solaiman Bepari, a member of the Sramik Dal from Narayanganj,
Abdus Sattar, a Jubo Dal activist from Munshiganj, came to Dhaka two days ago. "I tried to lay low and move to different places as police raided the hotel I was in before going door to door to see who came from outside the city."
Ayesha Khatun, a Mahila Dal activist from Jatrabari, claimed Chhatra League men blocked the streets to prevent people from attending the rally.
Many alleged that mobile phone networks had been cut off in the vicinity of the venue as leaders and activists failed to connect to the internet despite numerous attempts. They accused the government of deliberately making the network sluggish.
Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League made their presence felt as they frequently led processions from alleyways across the city.
At least 12 BNP supporters were beaten by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student front of the ruling Awami League, at Dhaka University. The victims alleged that the Chhatra League members scrutinised their mobile phones for evidence of their support for the BNP before assaulting them.
Five of the 12 BNP supporters were handed over to police later on, confirmed Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.
Chhatra League activists took up positions at every intersection in the Dhaka University area. Many of them were carrying sticks, rods and stumps. They also took out processions of motorcycles.
STREETS EMPTY
The streets of Dhaka were almost deserted. Fewer public transports and private cars plied the streets as the usual Saturday traffic was conspicuous in its absence. No long-haul coaches entered the city. Fewer buses left Dhaka or operated inside the city.
The number of commuters also fell amid fears of unrest centring the rally. People who went out for emergency reasons faced difficulties due to the lack of transportation.
Transport owners said they were concerned about the safety of their vehicles after a city bus was set on fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Friday, a reversal of their previous commitment.
The Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association decided to keep bus services normal in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh on Saturday but the services dwindled considering the situation as panic-stricken people did not leave home amid fears of violence.
The transport owners and workers called strikes before the previous rallies organised by the BNP in other cities. The strike appeared to aim at preventing BNP supporters from joining the programmes.
The BNP alleged the ruling Awami League had influenced the transport owners’ decision. The government refuted the allegation and said the transport owners called the strike fearing violence.