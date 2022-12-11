BNP’s Dhaka rally ends, easing worries of political violence

The BNP’s Dhaka rally has ended without any major incident, capping off days of anxiety over possible widespread violence and daylong suffering of participants and travellers due to a lack of transport.

At the rally, the 10th of its kind in 10 major cities, the resignation of all of seven party MPs from parliament was announced. It also witnessed the unveiling of its 10 demands, including calls for the Sheikh Hasina administration to quit, as the opposition party continues to press ahead with its anti-government movement with the next general election a year away.

Thousands of party loyalists descended upon the Golapbagh ground in Sayedabad for the rally on Saturday after deadly violence and arrests of hundreds of leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in the run-up to the event.

The party kept two chairs at the rally empty, bearing the photos of Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, the acting head. Khaleda is barred from political events as she is out on suspended sentences in corruption cases while Tarique, convicted of corruption and terror-related charges, lives in London.

The rally was held to protest against price rises, deaths of activists during demonstrations, and unconditional release of Khaleda. It was the last of a series of rallies in major cities.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the party's Standing Committee, announced the 10 demands at the rally. “This 10-point charter is for recovering democracy. These are the people’s demands.”

He said the party would take out mass processions across the country on Dec 24 as part of the movement over the demands.