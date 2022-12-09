BNP activists stream into Golapbagh on eve of anti-government rally

BNP activists have started gathering at an open field in Golapbagh, a crowded neighbourhood in Dhaka, hours after the venue was fixed for their Saturday rally that created a mix of political drama, violence and arrests.

About half of the field was filled by 5:15 pm on Friday. The activists were shouting slogans as they arrived in small processions. Some stood in small groups to say their prayers.

Many of them brought necessary things to spend the night on the ground. May chose the concrete gallery for visitors to lie down. Some were streaming the scenes live on social media.

The field has only galleries for visitors, but no lighting system or toilets. Security guard Md Fahim said the work to set up the toilets has not ended.