BNP activists stream into Golapbagh on eve of anti-government rally

BNP activists have started gathering at an open field in Golapbagh, a crowded neighbourhood in Dhaka, hours after the venue was fixed for their Saturday rally that created a mix of political drama, violence and arrests.
About half of the field was filled by 5:15 pm on Friday. The activists were shouting slogans as they arrived in small processions. Some stood in small groups to say their prayers.
Many of them brought necessary things to spend the night on the ground. May chose the concrete gallery for visitors to lie down. Some were streaming the scenes live on social media.
The field has only galleries for visitors, but no lighting system or toilets. Security guard Md Fahim said the work to set up the toilets has not ended.
Saiful Islam Firoz, senior joint secretary of Sewchchhasebak Dal, a unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said those from outside Dhaka had started gathering in the capital days ago.
They started for Golapbagh immediately after the venue was announced in the afternoon, he said.
Mazeda Akter, president of Mohila Dal’s Matiranga Upazila Unit in Khagrachhari, said she had come to Dhaka on Thursday to attend the rally.
bdnews24.com’s Correspondent Sheikh Abu Taleb at the scene said 7,000 to 8,000 activists arrived by 6 pm.
“The field was almost filled up within an hour after the venue was announced. So, you may easily guess what will happen tomorrow,” said Nobiullah Nobi, joint convenor of the party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit.
Mehedi Ali Khan, a vice-president of Sramik Dal, said he and his compatriots came to the venue just after hearing about it on TV.
“But the many things that have happened over the venue have somewhat affected our enthusiasm,” he added, referring to the days of a standoff between the party and the authorities over the venue.
Saiful Islam Saif, former assistant general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Chattogram Metropolitan Unit, said he had arrived in Dhaka three days ago, fearing obstructions by the government to join the rally.
“We’re fighting for democracy. We won’t stop protesting until our last breath. We’ll return home only after toppling the government.”
The BNP wanted to hold the rally on the street outside its headquarters in Naya Paltan, but police designated Suhrawardy Udyan, saying political gatherings must be held in fields, not on streets.
Amid the standoff over the venue, BNP activists and police clashed in Naya Paltan on Wednesday. A BNP supporter died in the clashes and police arrested hundreds of leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
The law enforcers also strengthened security in and around the city ahead of the rally. They were conducting searches on vehicles entering the capital as traffic started to thin out amid fears of more violence.
Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said they would take the same security measures planned for Suhrawardy Udyan. The conditions for the rally at Golapbagh are also the same as the ones set for Suhrawardy Udyan.
The DMP put in 26 conditions for the rally, according to which, the participants cannot carry sticks or rods. No instigative and anti-state speeches will be allowed.
Harunor said a sufficient number of police personnel, including in plainclothes, would work in Golapbagh. “Our teams are working, monitoring the surrounding areas.”
He said the BNP leaders assured police of holding a peaceful programme. “I think there’s no more problem. They will hold a nice rally and there’ll be no disorder.”
The Dhaka rally will cap off BNP’s series of protests in major cities against price rises and deaths of activists during demonstrations. They also demand unconditional release of their Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is out on suspended sentences in corruption cases.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the party’s Standing Committee, said at a press conference they would announce a charter of demands for the resignation of the government at the rally in Golapbagh.
“I urge the residents of Dhaka to join the rally and protest against the evil efforts of the autocratic government to cling to power by using force.”