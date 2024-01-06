Arson attack on Benapole Express is govt playing old tricks, says BNP’s Rizvi

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi says he believes the arson attack on the Benapole Express train is the result of the government ‘playing its old tricks’.

The party’s senior joint secretary general made the statement before a protest march in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Saturday morning that aimed to enforce a 48-hour hartal and boycott of the polls.

“The government is playing with fire once again,” he said. “The government is delighting in its old tricks as it stages a one-sided election. The ruling party has previously tried to loot political gain through its hellish rampage of arson. The people believe the arson attack and casualties on the Benapole Express train are part of their old game.”