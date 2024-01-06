Arson attack on Benapole Express is govt playing old tricks, says BNP’s Rizvi

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi says he believes the arson attack on the Benapole Express train is the result of the government ‘playing its old tricks’.
The party’s senior joint secretary general made the statement before a protest march in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Saturday morning that aimed to enforce a 48-hour hartal and boycott of the polls.
“The government is playing with fire once again,” he said. “The government is delighting in its old tricks as it stages a one-sided election. The ruling party has previously tried to loot political gain through its hellish rampage of arson. The people believe the arson attack and casualties on the Benapole Express train are part of their old game.”
Rizvi also called on the UN to conduct an independent investigation into the Benapole Express attack.
“This inhuman incident was pre-planned and deliberate. The torching of the Benapole Express train and the burning of its passengers is undoubtedly sabotage and an act of heinous cruelty against humanity. I strongly condemn this incident.”
At least our people died in the arson attack in Dhaka’s Gopibagh on Friday night.
“The ruling elite is once again toying with the lives of people and spreading terror because the people have been so massively responsive to the BNP and other opposition parties’ movement to restore democracy,” Rizvi said. “The government is conspiring again and again to stage elections like authoritarian countries. And then they try putting the blame on opposition parties. Their aim is to destroy the opposition and cling to power.”
He described Sunday’s election as a farce to cover the dividing up of parliamentary seats.
“I urge every voter in the country – do not go to the polls tomorrow. Say no to this election. Everyone, remain at home.”
Around 7:30 am, Rizvi and 20-30 other party leaders and activists held a march at the Paribagh intersection. Rizvi returned to hiding after briefly joining the programme. Afterwards the protesters burned tires.
The BNP and other like-minded parties have called a 48-hour transport shutdown from 6 am on Saturday to boycott the general election on Jan 7.
Leaders and activists of the party and its affiliate organisations are staging protests in support of the shutdown at various locations in the capital.