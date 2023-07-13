BNP updates reforms plan in final phase of anti-government movement before election

The BNP has updated its plans to bring about large-scale reforms in the way the state functions if it wins the next general election less than six months away.
The opposition party announced the updated plan on Thursday, a day after it launched the “final push” to bring down the Awami League government and install an election-time caretaker administration.
The BNP changed the point on balancing the executive powers of the prime minister, the president and the cabinet, dropping the president.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would bring constitutional changes to bar any person from holding the prime minister’s office for more than two terms.
He also said an upper house in the legislature will be introduced.
The BNP and its allies in the anti-government movement will form a national government of consensus to ring in the changes.
Besides the 27 points announced in December 2022, the new 31-point plan includes 19 announced by party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and the others are from Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Vision-2030, Fakhrul said. “This is not final. More changes will be brought to the plan, if necessary.”
Before unveiling the new plan, Fakhrul said, “People don’t own the state anymore. The structure of the state, shattered by the authoritarian government, must be repaired and rebuilt.”