BNP updates reforms plan in final phase of anti-government movement before election

The BNP has updated its plans to bring about large-scale reforms in the way the state functions if it wins the next general election less than six months away.

The opposition party announced the updated plan on Thursday, a day after it launched the “final push” to bring down the Awami League government and install an election-time caretaker administration.

The BNP changed the point on balancing the executive powers of the prime minister, the president and the cabinet, dropping the president.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would bring constitutional changes to bar any person from holding the prime minister’s office for more than two terms.

He also said an upper house in the legislature will be introduced.