Returning officer scraps candidacies of Kiron, Mannan for defaulting on loans

The returning officer in Noakhali has cancelled candidacies of Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Secretary General Abdul Mannan for defaulting on loans.

Noakhali Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Dewan Mahbubur Rahman announced the decisions on Sunday after scrutinising nomination papers.

He said the candidacy of Kiron, the incumbent MP of Noakhali-3 seat, was cancelld because he was a loan defaulter according to the Nov 30 report from Bangladesh Bank’s Credit Information Bureau.