    Returning officer scraps candidacies of Kiron, Mannan for defaulting on loans

    Kiron was a loan defaulter according to the Nov 30 report from Bangladesh Bank’s Credit Information Bureau

    Noakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 03:27 PM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 03:27 PM

    The returning officer in Noakhali has cancelled candidacies of Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Secretary General Abdul Mannan for defaulting on loans.

    Noakhali Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Dewan Mahbubur Rahman announced the decisions on Sunday after scrutinising nomination papers.

    He said the candidacy of Kiron, the incumbent MP of Noakhali-3 seat, was cancelld because he was a loan defaulter according to the Nov 30 report from Bangladesh Bank’s Credit Information Bureau.

    Kiron claimed all the loans taken by his organisations are updated. “I have all the papers, but still, the returning officer cancelled my nomination. I’ll appeal to the Election Commission and hopefully get my nomination back.”

    He is among 11 candidates who submitted nomination papers for the constituency. Four of the nominations have been cancelled. 

    In Noakhali-4, Bikalpadhara’s Mannan and eight others filed nomination papers, four of which have been cancelled.

    Lawyer Md Abu Sufian Khan, a representative of Mannan, said they will appeal against the decision to cancel his nomination because all the cases against his client are suspended and his loans are also updated.

