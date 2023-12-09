EC summons Awami League’s Amu for holding ‘rally’ in violation of electoral rules

The Election Commission has summoned Amir Hossain Amu, the Awami League candidate for the Jhalakathi-2 parliamentary seat, to answer allegations of breaching the electoral code of conduct.



The former industry minister has to appear before the EC in person at 3pm on Dec 15 to provide an explanation, according to a letter.

Amu is accused of campaigning ahead of the assignment of symbols for the polls by soliciting votes at an event in his constituency on Dec 8.



The schedule for the Jan 7 general election says that election symbols will be assigned on Dec 18, kicking off the designated period for campaigning. Campaigning may continue until 8 am on Jan 5.

The EC letter to Amu states that the Awami League candidate was invited as chief guest to two different events in the district on Dec 8, the anniversary of the Pakistan Army’s attack on Jhalakathi in 1971.