Hasina renews pledge to change fate of Bangladeshis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to transforming the lives and fate of Bangladeshis as the country gears up for its 12th national election.

"My aim is to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh," the Awami League chief said at an event in her hometown of Tungipara on Sunday.

The prime minister, a representative from the Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency, exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings with her constituents during the event at the Awami League's Tungipara office, state news agency BSS reports.

Underlining Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's role as the architect of Bangladesh's independence, Hasina said her father always strove to bring smiles to the faces of his countrymen.

Hasina lamented the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with most of his family members on Aug 15, 1975, and the killings of the four national leaders on Nov 3 that year.