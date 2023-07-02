Hasina renews pledge to change fate of Bangladeshis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to transforming the lives and fate of Bangladeshis as the country gears up for its 12th national election.
"My aim is to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh," the Awami League chief said at an event in her hometown of Tungipara on Sunday.
The prime minister, a representative from the Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency, exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings with her constituents during the event at the Awami League's Tungipara office, state news agency BSS reports.
Underlining Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's role as the architect of Bangladesh's independence, Hasina said her father always strove to bring smiles to the faces of his countrymen.
Hasina lamented the assassination of the Father of the Nation, along with most of his family members on Aug 15, 1975, and the killings of the four national leaders on Nov 3 that year.
The killings were meant to halt the progress that Bangladesh was making towards economic emancipation, according to her.
The premier said her government oversaw massive development of the country by implementing a host of initiatives involving housing, community clinics, and the digitisation of Bangladesh. Her administration also ensured power supply for every household in the country, she added.
Hasina credited the people of her constituency for taking responsibility for themselves as she focused on the overall development of Bangladesh.
"Usually, lawmakers only look after their respective constituencies while I have to work for the development of all 300 constituencies. I have been able to do so as the people of Kotalipara and Tungipara have taken charge of their constituency," she said.
Hasina also recounted her travels across the country following her return home after six years of forced exile.
"There is no region in Bangladesh that I have not travelled to. I rode boats, launches and rickshaw-vans to reach the remotest parts of the country," she said.
"I have travelled across the country and have been able to take Bangladesh to such a dignified position using the experiences that I gained from my travels."
The prime minister also hinted at a retirement from politics, citing her advancing years, but locals urged her to continue leading the country for the welfare of the people.
Local Awami League leaders also expressed their commitment to helping the ruling party in the next general election.
The prime minister is currently on a two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara. She was accompanied by her ICT affairs adviser and son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy.