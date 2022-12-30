Five held as Jamaat activists clash with police in Dhaka's Mouchak

Police have detained five people after a procession led by Jamaat-e-Islami activists in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement turned violent in Dhaka's Mouchak.

A group of Jamaat activists began marching from the capital's Rampura on Friday, but the procession was blocked by police when it reached Mouchak. A brief sequence of back-and-forth chases between the Jamaat men and law enforcers ensued before the situation returned to normal.