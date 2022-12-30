Five held as Jamaat activists clash with police in Dhaka's Mouchak

Police have detained five people after a procession led by Jamaat-e-Islami activists in solidarity with the BNP's anti-government movement turned violent in Dhaka's Mouchak.
A group of Jamaat activists began marching from the capital's Rampura on Friday, but the procession was blocked by police when it reached Mouchak. A brief sequence of back-and-forth chases between the Jamaat men and law enforcers ensued before the situation returned to normal.
The Jamaat activists did not have permission to march and their procession was obstructing the road, according to Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Zone.
The men were carrying the Jamaat banner and when police ordered them to stop the procession, they started pelting brickbats at law enforcers, Shahidullah said.
Police later dispersed the men, while apprehending around five people.