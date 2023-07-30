Awami League to stage protest marches in Dhaka on Monday

The Awami League has announced protest marches for Monday in Dhaka apparently to counter the BNP’s nationwide demonstrations.
The ruling party’s Dhaka Metropolitan Unit said on Sunday that the protest marches would be held in every ward.
The party demonstrated across the country on Sunday to protest against what it called was “BNP’s pyro-terrorism in the name of protests” after the opposition party’s sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka led to violent clashes with police on Saturday.
After the Awami League announced nationwide demonstrations for Sunday, the BNP said it would stage rallies in cities and district towns on Monday to avoid confrontation with the ruling party.
The BNP has been staging programmes as part of its movement to oust the government before the next general election. It called Monday’s protests over “attacks on peaceful sit-in programmes” in Dhaka on Saturday.
As many as 469 BNP loyalists have been sued in 11 cases over the clashes in Dhaka.