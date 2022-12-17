Nowfel pauses AL’s Victory Day procession to let BNP marchers go

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel interrupted the Awami League’s Victory Day procession to allow BNP marchers to proceed in Chattogram on Friday.

The two sides came face to face at the Love Lane intersection of the port city in the afternoon amid celebrations of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates took out the possession, led by Nowfel, from near MA Aziz Stadium while the BNP activists started marching from their regional office on Noor Ahmed Lane.