    Nowfel pauses AL’s Victory Day procession to let BNP marchers go

    He says the Awami League believes in coexistence and tolerance, not vengeance, in politics

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM

    Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel interrupted the Awami League’s Victory Day procession to allow BNP marchers to proceed in Chattogram on Friday.

    The two sides came face to face at the Love Lane intersection of the port city in the afternoon amid celebrations of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

    The ruling Awami League and its affiliates took out the possession, led by Nowfel, from near MA Aziz Stadium while the BNP activists started marching from their regional office on Noor Ahmed Lane.

    The tension was palpable as the rival activists started shouting slogans after the two processions came close.

    Idris Ali, convenor of Chattogram Metropolitan BNP, said police stopped the opposition activists while Nowfel stood in front of the Awami League procession at the intersection.

    “He [Nowfel] then asked us to march forward. He and the police stood guard as we passed.”

    Nowfel said: "We stopped our procession and let them go because we believe in coexistence and tolerance in politics, not vengeance.”

    "No untoward incident occurred. We paraded to the Bijoy Mancha after their procession had left. Hopefully, they will also eschew political revenge."

    The situation would have been difficult to handle had Nowfel not intervened “generously”, said Zahidul Kabir, chief of Kotwali Police Station.

