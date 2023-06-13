BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass to return home after eight years in India

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, stranded in India for eight years without valid documents, has secured a travel pass to return home.
Speaking to bdnews24.com over the phone on Tuesday, Salahuddin said he had received the pass from the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati on Monday.
“Now the path for me to return home is open,” he said, adding that the pass was issued on Jun 8.
Last week, the foreign ministry confirmed that the home ministry approved Salahuddin’s travel pass.
Asked when he would return home, Salahuddin said no date was fixed because he wanted to undergo some medical tests in New Delhi first.
“I’m waiting to return home. But I’m not sure in what situation I’ll be upon return if I don’t complete the treatment here.”
Salahuddin has been suffering from kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases for a long time.
He could not follow up on his treatment due to a court order barring him from leaving Shillong for the last five years.
He underwent surgeries on his kidney and neck in 2016 and 2017. Before that, he had an angioplasty with stenting in Bangladesh.
Salahuddin was a junior civil servant who had served as BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s assistant private secretary during her 1991-96 tenure as prime minister.
He later left the government job and became an MP from Cox’s Bazar. He had served as state minister for telecommunications during the 2001-06 BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government. His wife Hasina Ahmed is also a former MP.
Salahuddin sent statements from his hideaway during the violent anti-government protests in 2015. He was a joint secretary general of the BNP at the time and was later promoted to the highest policymaking body, the Standing Committee, in his absence.
As the deadly protests at the beginning of 2015 escalated, his wife came up with the claim that people posing as law enforcers took him away from a house in Uttara on Mar 10 that year. The BNP had alleged government involvement in the disappearance of Salahuddin.
Salahuddin was found moving around in Shillong on May 11, 2015.
After he was found in Shillong amid violent protests in Bangladesh a year after the 2014 elections, Salahuddin alleged he had been abducted in Dhaka. He claimed he had no recollection of how he had reached Shillong.
Police in India charged him with trespassing, but a Shillong court acquitted him in February this year.
In Bangladesh, he was implicated in several cases related to violence that took place during the BNP-led agitation against the government.