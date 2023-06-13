BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass to return home after eight years in India

Speaking to bdnews24.com over the phone on Tuesday, Salahuddin said he had received the pass from the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati on Monday.

“Now the path for me to return home is open,” he said, adding that the pass was issued on Jun 8.

Last week, the foreign ministry confirmed that the home ministry approved Salahuddin’s travel pass.

Asked when he would return home, Salahuddin said no date was fixed because he wanted to undergo some medical tests in New Delhi first.

“I’m waiting to return home. But I’m not sure in what situation I’ll be upon return if I don’t complete the treatment here.”