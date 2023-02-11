Nicaraguan Catholic bishop sentenced to decades in prison, citizenship stripped

A Nicaraguan court sentenced Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez to more than 26 years in prison on Friday, a day after the cleric and critic of President Daniel Ortega declined to be expelled to the United States as part of a prisoner release.

Alvarez, bishop of the Matagalpa diocese, was convicted of treason, undermining national integrity and spreading false news, among other charges.

During Friday's court hearing it was also announced that he would be fined and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship.