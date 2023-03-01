Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

MIXED RECORD

Tinubu supporters portray him as an effective administrator with a track record of picking competent technocrats.

Critics say he awards lucrative contracts and plum jobs to loyalists and has in the past turned to so-called area boys, who informally control the streets of Lagos and attend his rallies en masse, to intimidate opponents if he does not get his way.

The 70-year-old does not respond to such allegations, tending instead to ignore them. A spokesman for Tinubu's campaign did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

A biography on his campaign website says Tinubu was born in Lagos in 1952, to a Muslim family from the Yoruba ethnic group, the majority in southwest Nigeria. Others say he is much older.

In the 1970s, he emigrated to the United States, where he worked as a dishwasher, taxi driver and night guard to fund his studies. He graduated from Chicago State University in 1979 with a degree in business administration.

After working for US consultancy firms, he returned to Nigeria in the 1980s and worked for the branch of the Mobil oil company as an auditor.

He first got involved in politics in the 1990s and was elected governor of Lagos when military rule ended in 1999. He served two terms.

His supporters say he improved roads, trash collection and other services in the chaotic city, but many Lagosians say it remains deeply dysfunctional.

Others wonder whether, with the exorbitant cost of contracts - some to companies in which his close allies have a controlling interest - the city really got value for money. A light rail project he started has not been completed after 20 years.

Tinubu's support for Buhari, whose government struggled to tackle Nigeria's major economic and security problems, also did little to increase confidence in him among many of the 93.4 million registered voters.